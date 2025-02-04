Bugatti opens a new chapter in its history with the appointment of Bruno Spengler as its new Pilote official or Official Driver, succeeding Pierre-Henri Raphanel, who held the position for almost 19 years.

Bruno Spengler | Photo: Bugatti

A DTM champion at the controls of Bugatti hypercars

The French-born, Quebec-raised Spengler has distinguished himself in the world of motorsport with a career spanning more than 20 years. After seven seasons in the DTM with Mercedes-Benz, he joined BMW M Motorsport in 2012, racking up 16 wins, 50 podiums and the DTM title in 2012. He has also demonstrated his versatility by competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

His appointment at Bugatti marks another prestigious step in his career. He will represent the brand at exclusive events, accompany customers around the world and contribute to the development of future models, in line with the new Bugatti era initiated by the recent Tourbillon unveiled at Molsheim.

Pierre-Henri Raphanel | Photo: Bugatti

A smooth transition with Pierre-Henri Raphanel

In taking over from Raphanel, Spengler succeeds an emblematic Bugatti figure. A former Formula 1 driver, Raphanel made history in 2010 by setting the world speed record for a production car at the wheel of the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

“My time as a Bugatti Official Driver is not a book, but a chapter in my life - a 19-year chapter - that I will always carry with me,” said Raphanel, who will now become a brand ambassador, with a focus on the Bugatti Type 52 rebirth project.

A dream come true for Spengler

For the new Pilote officiel, joining Bugatti represents the ultimate achievement:

“When an opportunity like joining Bugatti presents itself, there's no hesitation - it's the most prestigious brand in the world, in my eyes. It's a childhood dream come true, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” - Bruno Spengler

With this appointment, Bugatti has secured an exceptional ambassador, ready to embody the brand's DNA and perpetuate its heritage on the road and on the racetrack. A source of pride for Canada and for hypercar enthusiasts the world over.