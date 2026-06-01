Genesis has shown its colours ahead of its first official participation in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This comes, recall, a year after the Korean luxury brand tested the waters during last year's Le Mans by presenting three vehicles in the space dedicated to automakers.

In 2026, with the two GMR-001 cars, Genesis is ready to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). This comes after it collected a few points during the car's second appearance this season, specifically at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps event held recently.

| Photo: Genesis

Two cars, similar but not identical

The two cars that will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be similar, though not quite identical. The model features a grade of orange that gradually turns red as it moves towards the rear. To make it easier to distinguish between the two cars on the track, the one wearing number 19 will feature certain white aesthetic elements; the number 17 car gets a few elements painted in black.

The most important moment of the season for Genesis

The upcoming race holds a special significance for the Genesis brand. “The 24 Hours of Le Mans represents the most important moment of our season,” said Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Genesis Magma Racing. “It is the most demanding challenge on the WEC calendar, especially for a team in its first season, but also our greatest opportunity to showcase the identity of Genesis and Genesis Magma Racing to the world through competition.”

Note that the 24 Hours of Le Mans event takes place from June 10 to 14. The three previous editions of the endurance race ended with the Ferrari 499P as victor.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis