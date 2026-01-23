General Motors has confirmed its intention to move production of the Buick Envision compact SUV from China to the U.S.

GM currently manufactures the Buick Envision at a plant in Yantai in China. It’s no coincidence that the SUV is assembled there - the Buick brand enjoys exceptional reach and popularity in China.

However, given the U.S.’s significant tariffs currently imposed on vehicles coming from China, the Envision finds itself at a disadvantage in its segment compared to other models that are manufactured in the US. Note that within Buick’s North American lineup, which consists solely of SUVs (the others being the Envista, Encore GX and Enclave), the Envision is the only one built in China.

From Yantai to Kansas City

To erase that disadvantage, GM will assemble the next generation of Buick’s compact SUV in the United States. That model may or may note retain the Envision name.

Whatever it’s ultimately called, the model will likely be built at the Fairfax plant in Kansas City. That plant currently produces the just-introduced 2027 Chevrolet Bolt. Likely not coincidentally, it was learned this week that GM intends to withdraw the Bolt, new as it is, from the market by mid-2027.



About the 2026 Buick Envision

The 2026 Buick Envision compact SUV was first introduced to the North American market in 2016; it’s currently in its second generation. The offering includes three versions: Preferred, Sport Touring and Avenir; base price (MSRP) is $45,199. This SUV comes standard with an all-wheel drive system and is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.