With the Blazer EV hogging much of the spotlight in recent years, it’s almost easy to forget that Chevrolet still has a gas-powered Blazer in its stable. Now, it appears that model is about to disappear, at least momentarily. This is as reported by GM Authority.

Currently, the gas-engine Chevrolet Blazer is assembled in Mexico, at a plant located in Ramos Arizpe. General Motors intends to repatriate production of the model to the U.S. in response to American tariffs currently imposed on imported vehicles.

A renewed Blazer for 2028?

For the 2027 model-year, the Blazer will in fact be offered, as a near-identical copy of the 2026 model presently found at Chevrolet dealers. However, a major overhaul is anticipated for 2028, coinciding with the start of production at General Motors' facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

While efforts will be made to ensure model continuity during the transition between two generations but also assembly locations, we can probably expect to see a temporary lull in availability for the Blazer.

Moving production of the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer from Mexico to the U.S. is part of General Motors' plan to invest $4 billion USD in its American operations.

We’re just speculating here, but it’s pretty easy to imagine that the next generation of the Chevrolet Blazer, expected for 2028, might share certain components with the Cadillac XT5, which is also slated for renewal.

Any impact on Canadian consumers?

While the tariff landscape is likely to evolve in the coming years, repatriating production of the gas-engine Blazer from Mexico to the U.S. should not impact Canadian consumers.

Unless rules change between now and then, the Canadian government does not impose counter-tariffs when an automaker maintains manufacturing facilities in Canada. This is the case for General Motors, which assembles pickup trucks at its Oshawa plant in Ontario.