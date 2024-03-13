Buying a used Volkswagen: Find all our tips for a successful purchase



Are you in the market for a new car? Like many French people, you want to turn to the second-hand market. In fact, the second-hand market will represent 77% of car purchases in France in 2022.

That's more than 5 million used cars sold (2022 figures). Among them, you're sure to find the right one for you!

There are a number of reasons why you should consider buying a used car:

A budget to stick to: new cars are less affordable, and the budget you need is between €25,000 and €35,000.

The desire to choose a reliable vehicle with a proven track record: some models may have recurring problems that you can avoid by buying used.

Volkswagen is a car brand with a proven track record of reliability that is highly valued by buyers. It's a brand with a strong presence on the used car market, giving you a choice of models, options and immediate availability.

Buying a used Volkswagen means being able to afford the right car while keeping your budget under control.

Who should you contact for your purchase? What are the benefits of buying used? Which model is right for you? We tell you all about it!

Used Volkswagen: Get the car of your dreams on a budget.

Are you a Volkswagen fan? Whether it's longevity, reliability or style, you're passionate about the brand.

But you're on a budget. Don't give up on your dream car: turn to the used car market.

When a new car sells for between €25,000 and €35,000 on average, it's easy to see why the French are so keen to buy used: a used car sells for between €10,000 and €15,000 on average.

This difference means that you can buy a newer car at a lower cost without compromising on quality.

Used Volkswagen: a wide range of models and immediate availability.

The used car market offers a wide choice of models and options. Whether you're looking for a city car, SUV, sedan or commercial vehicle, there are plenty of used Volkswagens to suit your needs. Plus, they have the advantage of being available immediately.

Depending on your needs, different types of vehicles can meet your expectations:

Are you used to long journeys? Do you dream of the comfort of a sedan or an SUV? Many Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan SUV models are available as pre-owned vehicles. The Passat, the brand's essential sedan, is also well represented on the used car market. These vehicles have proven their reliability, and you'll find plenty of technical information and feedback on them.

Do you live in the city and want a nimble, compact vehicle? Looking for a city car? Choose a Volkswagen Golf, the brand's timeless all-rounder. The Volkswagen Up! and the Volkswagen Polo are also available on the used car market and are sure to please.

These city cars are now available in electric versions for a reduced carbon footprint.

Need a car with lots of space? Looking for a family car? The used car market has Volkswagen Sportvan, Volkswagen Touran and Volkswagen Sharan models to suit your needs.

Looking for a commercial vehicle? Many Volkswagen Crafter and Transporter models are available.

Buying a used Volkswagen: Use a car dealer for a worry-free purchase

You can buy a used Volkswagen from a private individual, a dealer or an agent.

While buying from a private individual can be an attractive option in terms of price, you need to be very careful. This option requires you to do the right checks before you buy: maintenance booklet, invoices, roadworthiness test, VIN serial number.

For greater security, you may be tempted to buy a used car from a dealer. However, the purchase price will be among the highest on the used car market.

The job of a car agent is to provide a turnkey service to a buyer who wants to purchase a new car. He's a professional negotiator who offers vehicles that are among the cheapest on the used car market. Your purchase comes with additional guarantees (commercial guarantee, extended guarantee) and a vehicle that is serviced and delivered according to your wishes.

