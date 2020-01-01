Canada is banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light-duty trucks on its territory as of 2035, the federal government announced late yesterday. Last year, the Canadian government targeted 2040 for a legislated ban on the sale of new vehicles equipped with an internal combustion engine. This deadline has now been moved up by five years so that by 2035, it will no longer be possible to purchase a new vehicle that runs on gasoline.

Quebec had already announced it will institute a ban on gas-powered vehicles on its territory taking effect in 2035; British Columbia plans to phase them out completely by 2040.

The government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the legislation as a key part of its goal to achieve emission neutrality across the country by 2050. A combination of investments and regulation will help industry transition as that deadline approaches. The government also said it would set interim targets for 2025 and 2030.

"We are committed to aligning Canada’s zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement.

Photo: Porsche A Porsche Taycan, charging

Great Britain said last year it will ban gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. While the United States has yet to set a date, California, the largest U.S. auto market, said last year it will switch to electric vehicles starting in 2035.

Added Minister Wilkinson, “We will work with the United States to harmonize performance-based greenhouse gas regulations and greenhouse gas emission standards. We’re investing in consumer rebates, charging stations, business tax breaks and industry transition costs to make the shift to zero-emission vehicles as seamless as possible…”.

Canadians have shown general support for the fight against climate change, and Prime Minister Trudeau is expected to call an election as early as September to try to regain a majority in Parliament. Odds are fairly high that this planned ban and other climate-related measures will be hotly debated issues.

Consider as well that currently, all-electric vehicles account for only 3.5 percent of automotive sales in Canada, according to Keith Brooks of the Environmental Defence group.