Green wheels

Ottawa Wants to Ease Rules to Let in More European EVs

Volkswagen ID.3 | Photo: Volkswagen
Benoit Charette
 However, automakers warn against any easing of rules regarding China.

Many stakeholders in the Canadian electric vehicle (EV) industry are asking the federal government to relax its rules to allow a greater number of European cars into the market.

Daniel Breton, former Quebec Minister of the Environment and a well-known figure in the EV sector, says that current restrictions are blocking several European models that do not meet Canada's stricter safety standards. According to him, this harms the diversity of the offering and slows the adoption of EVs in Canada.

Dacia Spring
Dacia Spring | Photo: Dacia

Ottawa studying its options
Questioned this morning, Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly confirmed that the government is analyzing different avenues to further open the Canadian market to imported electric models, particularly those from Europe, but also from South Korea and Japan.

However, the minister declined to comment on a possible reduction of the 100-percent tariff currently imposed on Chinese electric vehicles, an issue that is set to be reviewed by the end of the month.

Canadian automakers wary of Chinese imports
Local automakers are warning against any easing of rules regarding China. They argue that the mass arrival of models much cheaper than those manufactured in North America could destabilize the market and harm jobs.

Trade tension has recently escalated: last month, China imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian canola in retaliation for measures taken by Ottawa against its EVs.

