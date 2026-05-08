For years, if you asked hesitant EV buyers to name the biggest roadblock to them going electric, the top answers were the same: questions regarding range, and the “green premium” — the significant extra cost required to switch from an ICE vehicle to one with an electric motor.

That extra cost has been shrinking steadily in recent years, and now, new data suggests that it may be disappearing. It depends on how you calculate, and what you calculate exactly, but here’s one way the price gap between ICE vehicles and EVs has melted to nothing: During the first quarter of 2026, according to JD Power, the average transaction prices (ATP) for the two formats in Canada were the same. That ATP? $49,500 CAD.

The 2026 Nissan LEAF | Photo: Nissan

Closing the parity gap

There are caveats, as there always are with data like this. The figure excludes direct-to-consumer brands like Tesla, Lucid and Rivian, for example.

Also, the alignment in pricing is largely attributed to two new factors: aggressive price cuts by established manufacturers and the timely return of the $5,000 federal EV incentive for vehicles priced under $50,000.

Thirdly, true price parity, in which a specific EV costs the same as its exact gasoline equivalent — is not yet absolute, but there too the margin is shrinking rapidly. In the highly competitive compact SUV segment, the gap between internal combustion and electric models has narrowed to just $3,000 ($40,000 vs. $43,000). That gap was a whopping $15,000 in 2023 (last year it dropped to $7,000).

The China effect

This downward pressure on EV pricing, especially in regards to aggressive incentives offered by legacy automakers, is being helped along by the knowledge Chinese-made EVs will soon be among us. The new tariff agreement between Canada and China is clearly compelling those automakers into action.

The numbers of cheap Chinese EVs will constitute more of a trickle than a flood at first – for 2026, Canada has capped Chinese imports at 49,000 units, barely three percent of the market. But the quota will increase by 6.5 percent, and crucially, federal policy dictates that by 2030, half of those imports must be priced under $35,000, ensuring a steady influx of truly affordable options.

What’s more, just this week, Reuters reported on falling EV prices in the very competitive Chinese market, to the point where the average price of one new car in the U.S. equals roughly the total cost of the five most popular electric models in China. A truly staggering bit of data. It’s not hard to see why the U.S. is determined to keep Chinese EVs out of its domestic market. Canadian auto divisions will be dealing with them soon enough.

| Photo: BYD

New incentives for buyers

The stabilization of prices comes at a critical time. Sales of electric vehicles saw a notable slump in 2025 following the reduction or expiration of several provincial rebates. The EV market’s recovery in early 2026 suggests that consumers are responding positively to the renewed federal support and the lower upfront costs. Meanwhile, gasoline prices continue their volatile climb at Canadian pumps, leading to a fresh surge in interest in electric vehicles.

Now, with transaction prices starting to sync, the argument for electrification becomes much stronger when considering total cost of ownership. As gasoline prices continue their volatile climb at Canadian pumps, the combination of reduced maintenance needs and usage costs makes EVs an increasingly logical choice for budget-conscious households.