CANADA'S BEST CAR BUYS UNVEILED

TORONTO — The 8th annual Carguide/The Globe and Mail Best Buy Awards were announced today, designating the vehicles deemed to provide the best value for money to Canadian drivers.

The Carguide/The Globe and Mail Best Buy Awards are unique because they honour the best vehicles on the road, not merely the "best new" models that year. More than 10,000 votes were cast by readers of Carguide magazine and The Globe and Mail. Participants judged vehicles based on criteria including standard equipment level, engine power, fuel economy and cost.

The winners were announced at a special event today in Toronto and awards were given in 12 vehicle categories plus the prestigious overall People's Choice Award.

And the winners are:

  • Compact Car: Nissan Sentra SE
  • Compact-Ute: Mazda Tribute
  • Economy Car: Toyota Echo
  • Family Car: Honda Accord
  • Luxury Car: Audi A6 quattro
  • Minivan: Dodge Grand Caravan
  • Performance Sedan: BMW 330i
  • People's Choice: Honda Odyssey
  • Pickup: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Prestige Car: Jaguar S-Type
  • Sports/GT: Chevrolet Corvette
  • Sports-Utility: Acura MDX
  • Wagon: Chrysler PT Cruiser

