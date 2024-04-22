The 10 Most Expensive Brands to Maintain Over 10 Years

• Which vehicle brands cost the most to maintain over a 10-year period ? Consumer Reports crunched some numbers.

When buying a new vehicle, future maintenance costs are an important consideration, especially if you plan to keep the vehicle for a long time. It can even play a decisive role in deciding whether or not to go ahead with a purchase.

Of course, with some luxury brands, high maintenance costs are expected and owners of those types of vehicle are usually willing to "pay the price".

Consumer Reports looked into the question of car maintenance costs, and the result is this ranking of the 10 vehicle brands that are the most expensive to maintain over a 10-year period. The organization also created a ranking of the brands that require the least in repair and maintenance costs over a decade.

See: The 10 Least Expensive Brands to Maintain Over 10 Years

As for the ranking we're looking at here, let’s be honest, a good number of the brands on it were predictable. For consumers, the decision to make is whether the hit in future maintenance costs is worth the qualities these brands’ vehicles offer in return.

The 2024 Porsche Panamera | Photo: Porsche

And as Consumer Reports reminds us, there are many factors to consider that play a role in maintenance costs. For example, many brands pay for maintenance for a certain period after purchase. Some brands are more reliable, but costly to maintain, while others are unreliable, making them more expensive to maintain.

The nuance is important.

And it can vary across a particular brand’s model range - vehicle A may do better than vehicle B. Still, it's fun to see what CR came up with after conducting its analysis.

Here is the list of the 10 automotive brands with the highest repair costs, over a 10-year period. Amounts given are in USD.

1 - Land Rover - $19,250

2 - Porsche - $14,090

3 - Mercedes-Benz - $10,525

4 - Audi - $9,890

5 - BMW - $9,500

6 - Volvo - $9,285

7 - Infiniti - $8,500

8 - Acura - $7,800

9 - Mini - $7,625

10 - Subaru - $7,200