1,750,000th Chevrolet Corvette Produced, To Be Raffled Off

An important milestone in the history of the Chevrolet Corvette took place last Friday as the company produced the 1,750,000th unit in the model's history.

GM’s Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky is alone in assembling the Corvette, and while it had a difficult start to the year due to a strike and then the coronavirus, operations have been back to normal since the end of May. At that time, workers resumed production of the coupe versions; this month the first convertibles came off the assembly line.

Consequently, the timing could not have been better for the production of the 1,750,000th Corvette in history. Looking back on the history of the model, it wasn't until 1992 that the millionth edition was built. In 2009, half a million units were added to the total. Last Friday, Chevy reached another important milestone, and from that we can guesstimate that the two millionth Corvette should roll off the assembly line in 2030.

That's not bad for a very sharp and exclusive model that made its debut 67 years ago, in 1953.

The 1,750,000th Chevrolet Corvette, front
Photo: Chevrolet
As for the anniversary model, it is a generously equipped 3LT version finished in Arctic White with an adrenalin-red interior. Those familiar with the model's past will know this is a nod to the first 1953 model that offered the same colour combination. The modern version benefits from the Z51 Performance Package (option) and also boasts several other distinctive features, including silver-finish aluminum wheels.

The National Corvette, Museum, in Kentucky
Photo: Chevrolet
For now, this particular 2020 Corvette will be on display at the National Corvette Museum adjacent to the plant, where it will share the limelight with many other historic units. However, it won't be there permanently. It will be raffled off on Friday, September 4 as part of the museum's 26th anniversary celebrations. Tickets cost $200 and the draw is limited to 1,500 tickets.

Those who have never visited the Corvette Museum may not know that models are frequently offered through a draw, and it usually costs only $20 to try your luck.

The assembly plant in Kentucky is set to begin production of the 2021 Corvettes, which will benefit from several updates, this coming November.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette, three-quarters front
Photo: Chevrolet
2020 Chevrolet Corvette, three-quarters rear
Photo: Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, at the Montreal Auto Show
Photo: D.Boshouwers
