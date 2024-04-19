Starting at 1 p.m. today, the seventh edition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (MEVS) will be officially underway. The show will welcome visitors between 1 p.m. today (Friday) and 5 p.m. Sunday.

This is the largest event of its kind open to the public in North America, which is a reflection of the importance of the Quebec market in particular, and the interest of Canadian buyers more generally, when it comes to electric vehicles.

We should plug-in hybrids, since that type of model will also be on show this weekend at the Big O.

Organizers are expecting a healthy turnout at this year’s weekend, not only because of the growing interest in electric models in the province, but also because in Quebec, the subsidy granted for the purchase of a model will be reduced as of January1, 2025. Certainly, some buyers ready to take the plunge will want to do so before the end of the year. The show provides a fantastic opportunity to see a whole bunch of the newest EVs in one place – and try them out.

Pointed out Luc Saumure, SVEM's co-promoter and marketing vice-president, “It's important that people understand that the subsidy is only granted once the car has been delivered. With the delays we're experiencing, it's now or never.”

The 2024 Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is on now | Photo: SVEM

In all, visitors will have access to over 60 vehicles across 23 brands. Some 80 vehicles will be available for test drives. We're talking record numbers in both cases.

Visitors will also be able to attend various conferences over the course of the weekend, in addition to meeting a number of speakers and exhibitors.

List of vehicles attending the 2024 Montreal Electric Vehicle Show:

• Audi Q4 e-tron • Audi Q8 e-tron

• BMW i4 M50 • BMW i4 M60 • BMW i5 M60 • BMW iX xDrive50

• Cadillac Lyriq

• Chevrolet Blazer EV • Chevrolet Corvette Eray • Chevrolet Equinox EV • Chevrolet Silverado EV

• Dodge Charger EV • Dodge Hornet

• Fiat 500e RED

• Fisker Ocean

• Ford E-Transit • Ford Escape PHEV • Ford F-150 Lightning • Ford Mach E

• GMC Hummer EV

• Hyundai Elantra Hybrid • Hyundai Kona EV • Hyundai IONIQ 5 • Huyndai Ioniq 5N • Hyundai Ioniq 6

• Hyundai Santa Fe HEV • Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

• Jeep Wrangler 4Xe • Jeep Grand Cherokee 4Xe

• Kia EV6 GT • Kia EV9 GT-Line • Kia EV9 Wind RWD • Kia KA4 HEV PE (Carnival) • Kia Niro EV Wave

• Kia Niro PHEV EX • Kia Sportage PHEV SX

• Lexus RZ 450e • Lexus NX 450h+

• Mercedes EQB 250+ • Mercedes EQE 350 SUV • Mercedes EQE 500 sedan • Mercedes EQS AMG sedan

• Mercedes EQS SUV • Mercedes eSprinter

• Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

• Nissan ARIYA

• Polestar 2 • Polestar 2 Performance • Polestar 3

• RAM Ramcharger EV

• Subaru Solterra

• Tesla Model 3 2024 (new model) • Tesla Model Y • Tesla Model S • Tesla Model X

• Toyota bZ4X • Toyota Prius Prime • Toyota RAV4 Prime

• Vicinity VMC 1200

• Vinfast VF8 • Vinfast VF9

• Volkswagen ID.4 • Volkswagen ID.7 • Volkswagen ID.Buzz

• Volvo EX30 • Volvo EX90 • Volvo C40 Recharge • Volvo XC40 Recharge • Volvo XC60 PHEV

The Fisker Ocean | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Dodge Charger Daytona | Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Chevrolet Silverado EV | Photo: D.Boshouwers