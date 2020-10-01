Chevrolet Previews Interior of the Bolt EUV

The Chevrolet Bolt will soon have company. In fact, the Bolt EUV's debut date is fast approaching - it should be ready by next summer - and in preparation for that moment, The GM brand has released a new image that tell us a little more about the vehicle. Specifically, the inside of it.

The quick view of the new model’s dashboard gives us a first idea of the design language that will be spoken by the interior of the Bolt EUV.



We’ve previously seen a teaser of the exterior, which shows that the EUV’s silhouette is similar to that of the current Chevrolet Bolt, but different enough that it’s clear we're really dealing with an SUV here, even though ironically, the Bolt EV is officially classified by GM as a utility model. To most, the car is just that: a car.

Photo: Chevrolet 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, profile

The image GM released is actually a short video showing a small portion of the Bolt EUV's interior. What it actually reveals is the display on the large centre screen showing the energy flow of the vehicle’s powertrain when it's in operation. That’s all fine and good, but perhaps more interesting is we learn that the dashboard design is different from the Bolt EV. This of course helps set in stone the notion that the Bolt EUV is a significantly different vehicle and not just a clone of the Bolt.

Note that the next-generation Bolt EV may well borrow the design signature of the new SUV; that remains to be seen.

Another aspect that will bear watching is the quality of the materials that will be used in the Bolt EUV. In the case of the Bolt, while the eco-friendly formula of the model was appreciated, the quality of construction and of the materials incorporated inside was frankly disappointing, especially given the price point of the model.

Did we mention the Bolt’s seats, not exactly a benchmark when it comes to comfort? We heartily hope that the criticism in their regard has been heard when designing the Bolt EUV.

Finally, and interestingly, GM also announced that the Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet electric vehicle to be offered with the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technology.

Production of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is expected to begin next summer.