The Chevrolet Bolt Could Return, Using GM's Ultium Battery

Logo of 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Photo: D.Boshouwers

Last April, we learned that the Chevrolet Bolt and its Bolt EUV SUV counterpart were to disappear. For many this was sad news regarding a model that was appreciated by consumers and, just as importantly, a relatively affordable EV.

The move was not really surprising, however. The Bolt's structure is aging, and General Motors (GM) was preparing to launch its first EVs based on the more efficient Ultium platform. The Bolt no longer seemed to have a future.

But now the company is hinting it may be changing its mind. In an interview with Michigan radio host Kai Ryssdal, GM CEO Mary Barra said:

“The difference between our second generation and third generation [of EVs], which is Ultium, is a 40% reduction in battery costs. And we’re leveraging the names of our vehicles that are well understood and known in industry. People, you know, who drive an Equinox today will understand what an Equinox EV, what that delivers to them. Bolt is something that has built up a lot of loyalty and equity. So I can’t say more because I don’t discuss future product programs, but, you know, it was primarily a move from second generation to third generation. But that’s [an] important vehicle in our portfolio.” - Mary Barra, GM

The Bolt could also be considered a household name at Chevrolet. What's more, no model the size of the Bolt is currently announced with Ultium technology. And, we know that GM has already confirmed that there will eventually be an electric model under the Equinox EV.

White 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Photo: V.Aubé

Let's just say that Mary Barra's comments leave the door open to the model's return. Nothing has been announced or confirmed, but there’s a lot of buzz about the possibility.

Stay tuned.