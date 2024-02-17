Chevrolet today confirmed Canadian pricing for select versions of the Equinox EV SUV. Last week, we shared the U.S. price range with you; the Canadian division wasted no time in revealing a portion of its own.

Pricing starts at $48,199. That's a far cry from the $35,000 we were promised when the model was announced, but prices for the 1LT version, which will be available later this year, are not yet known.

A range of more than 500 km is expected for the front-wheel-drive versions, which will be available from February 22.

These are as follows:

2LT: $48,199 ($51,498 with destination charge)

2RS: $49,999 ($53,298 with destination charge)

3LT: $50,899 ($54,198 with fees)

3RS: $52,399 ($55,698 with fees)

These prices make all models eligible for federal and state government rebates, where applicable.

Prices are before incentives, of course. Keep in mind that rebates apply after taxes are added.



Chevrolet has also confirmed that the all-wheel-drive Equinox EV will have a range of 459 km.

We'll be back with more information on this model, especially once we've had a chance to get behind the wheel for the first time.