Chevrolet Canada and MLS (Major League Soccer) this week announced an exclusive partnership that adds Chevrolet to the league's roster of partners across the country, as well as Canadian clubs Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and CF Montreal.

The aim of the agreement is to see the two collaborate in the development of soccer in the country, including the organization of local activities and events to promote the sport. In particular, Chevrolet will help organize community events at MLS club academies, giving young players the chance to meet the league's stars.

Also planned is the creation of a series that will tell the stories of Canadian players and the paths that led them to MLS.

“We are proud to announce this new collaboration and welcome Chevrolet to Major League Soccer in Canada. Chevrolet shares our commitment to young Canadians who want to turn their dreams into reality, here and at home. We're excited to begin collaborating with Chevrolet's passionate team to forge its connection with Canada's growing soccer community,” said Diego Moratorio, General Manager of MLS Canada.

With this agreement, Chevrolet has a golden opportunity to get involved with a new base of young fans... and potential vehicle buyers, all while contributing to the influence of a sport that is growing rapidly in Canada.

New collaboration between Chevrolet Canada and MLS Photo: Chevrolet

We can expect to see Chevrolet very present and active around MLS activities in Canada, particularly on banners and other advertising during matches. We shouldn't be surprised to see players from Canadian teams feature on those, but nothing has yet been announced.

Chevrolet was also delighted.

“Chevrolet Canada is excited to partner with Major League Soccer, Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC and CF Montreal to support the highest level of soccer in Canada. This partnership supports grassroots soccer while encouraging youth development both on and off the pitch. This partnership is made all the more meaningful by leveraging the power of our Chevrolet dealerships, and we plan to nurture a growing passion and enthusiasm for soccer among Canadians," said James Hodge, Brand Director, Chevrolet Canada.”

The 2024 MLS season kicks off on February 21.