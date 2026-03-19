Canada has nudged open its market to electric vehicles (EVs) assembled in China, under a regulated framework. Since the announcement on January 16, 2026, Ottawa has planned an initial quota of 49,000 EVs per year that can enter the country at the “most-favored-nation” tariff of 6.1 percent, replacing the 100-percent levy otherwise applied.

Politically, this approach has been presented as a way to gradually expand the supply of electric vehicles in Canada. While that’s true in the narrow sense, there’s no guarantee that the first models to be marketed here will be the most affordable for consumers.

A framework that favours more expensive models

By its very existence and parameters, the quota program itself may dissuade manufacturers from wasting the limited number of units it can bring in at a reduced rate on cheaper, lower-margin entry-level cars. Better to go heavy on higher-margin big electric SUVs, high-tech sedans and well-equipped premium crossovers. This logic does not stem from an explicit government obligation, but it becomes almost a natural necessity when the volume allowed in is capped this tightly. Ottawa’s quota of 49,000 units represents less than 3 percent of the Canadian new vehicle market.

For Chinese brands, the costs of entering the Canadian market remain high and include homologation, logistics, regulatory compliance, marketing and the establishment of a distribution and after-sales service network. In such an environment, the math is simple: it’s better to sell fewer vehicles at a higher price than to use a limited quota for low-margin products.

This is why the first wave of Chinese EVs in Canada might look more like a brand-positioning offensive than involve an invasion of cheap electric vehicles.

What the Canadian plan actually calls for

Ottawa maintains that the new system is also intended to encourage the arrival of more accessible models. It calls for the share of the quota reserved for so-called affordable vehicles—defined as EVs with an import price of $35,000 CAD or less—to reach 50 percent by 2030.

In other words, consumers shouldn’t expect to quickly see a large number of low-priced models in dealerships starting in 2026. The opening of the market will not automatically translate into $25,000 electric cars on Canadian showroom floors.

We should keep in mind as well that there’s a distance to be traveled from actual import price to the final retail price shown at the dealership. Shipping costs, distribution fees, product positioning, manufacturer and dealer markups and regulatory thresholds will all contribute to nudging that retail price beyond the level consumers might consider “affordable”.

Two eletrc models by Geely | Photo: Geely

Federal incentives

We haven’t mentioned the federal government's new Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP), which provides incentives of up to $5,000 for battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles, and up to $2,500 for certain plug-in hybrids.

The program applies to eligible transactions made since February 16, 2026 and targets vehicles with a final transaction value of $50,000 or less, with exceptions for certain models manufactured in Canada. Crucially, eligibility is based on origin: vehicles must be manufactured in Canada or in a country that has a free trade agreement with Canada.

This means that if a Chinese manufacturer brings in an EV under the quota, it won’t necessarily be eligible for the new federal purchase incentive.

In practice, Canadian consumers might see interesting vehicles arrive, but they won't be priced like the LEAF of the new Bolt, for example.

What Canadian buyers should remember

Consumers hoping for a quick influx of cheap electric EVs will probably have to reset their expectations, in the short term anyways, and probably until the quotas grow or are made more stringent regarding affordability.

Your Questions (FAQ)

Is Canada authorizing Chinese EVs in 2026?

Yes. In January 2026, Canada announced an initial quota of 49,000 electric vehicles assembled in China per year, at the MFN tariff rate of 6.1%.

Will Chinese EVs be cheaper in Canada?

Not necessarily in the short term. The quota system initially favours the importing of more profitable (high-end, higher margin) EVs, and the federal EV incentive doesn’t automatically apply to vehicles manufactured in China.

What is the threshold for "affordable" EVs in the Canadian quota?

The federal government cites a threshold of $35,000 CAD or less at the time of import, with a reserved share that must reach 50 percent by 2030.

Can Chinese EVs receive the Canadian federal subsidy?

The EVAP program targets vehicles manufactured in Canada or in countries with a free trade agreement with Canada. This limits the access of vehicles assembled in China to this financial aid.