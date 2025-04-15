A civil court in Turin has declared admissible a class action lawsuit against auto giant Stellantis related to potentially defective airbags supplied by defunct Japanese manufacturer Takata. That decision was confirmed on Monday by Stellantis and the consumer associations Codacons and Altroconsumo, which initiated the complaint.

Owners of affected vehicles now have 150 days to join the action. The next hearing is scheduled for November 21st.

Similar actions underway in France

This class action in Italy echoes similar legal actions launched in France. While the Turin ruling is a first step, Stellantis emphasizes that this decision in no way prejudges its liability or the amount of potential damages, which will be assessed later.

"The decision concerns only the admissibility of the class action, and not the alleged liability of Stellantis or the compensation requested," the company said in a statement.

Claims totaling up to $449 Million CAD

According to Codacons, the compensation sought could reach 285 million euros, or around $449 million CAD. The organization initiated the procedure on behalf of several consumer advocacy groups.

'Airbag' logo | Photo: Pexels/Dietmar Janssen

A vast recall campaign still underway

In 2023, Stellantis launched a recall campaign dubbed “Stop Drive”, targeting hundreds of thousands of Citroën and DS vehicles produced between 2009 and 2019 and sold in 24 countries in Southern Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The Takata airbags in question are dangerous: the chemicals they contain can deteriorate in hot and humid conditions, causing an overly violent deployment that can result in serious injury or death.

The Takata Group filed for bankruptcy in 2017, following the largest automotive safety recall in history, affecting tens of millions of vehicles worldwide.

Stellantis affirms that it continues to work “tirelessly” on its recall program, while reserving “the right to take any appropriate initiative” within the framework of the ongoing legal proceedings.