Stellantis has announced a new recall of Chrysler minivans due to potentially defective side curtain airbags.

The recall affects 21,291 Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivans in Canada, from the 2022-2026 model-years. The new campaign, tagged 2026-041 by Transport Canada, is actually an expansion of a two previous recalls issued in 2025 (Transport Canada recall numbers 2025-291 and 2025-454).

The problem

Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, the side curtain airbag(s) may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the airbag(s) may not inflate properly in a crash.”

Obviously, malfunctioning air bags represent a significant potential risk in the event of a collision.

Chrysler Grand Caravan | Photo: Chrysler

The solution

Stellantis will contact owners of affected Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivans by mail in the coming week and ask them to bring their vehicle into a dealership to have the airbags inspected and, if necessary, replaced.

Chrysler has seen its Pacifica hybrid minivan bedeviled by a series of recalls; many of those are related to the vehicle’s software, but the high-tension battery of the hybrid system has also caused problems and required recalls. That hasn’t stopped the automaker from enjoying increasing sales success with the Pacifica in North America. In Canada, sales of the minivan are up a whopping 256 percent this year to date compared to the same period last year. And that’s before the recently unveiled refreshed 2027 edition hits the market this summer.