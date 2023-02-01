• Genesis confirms it will develop a production version of the X Convertible concept.

• The prototype was shown in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

• The model will likely sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.

• The concept features a four-seat configuration and is powered by an all-electric engine.

During the week of the Los Angeles Auto Show activities, a spectacular new model was presented by Genesis, albeit one in concept form. The X Convertible concept is the third in a series of audacious design studies by the Korean luxury brand, and reaction was universally positive when it was unveiled.

According to Automotive News, which spoke with Peter Lanzavecchia, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Board, it's going to happen; the X Convertible concept is going to go into production.

That's big news. Convertibles are on the way out, and four-seaters have all but disappeared from the landscape. Now Genesis is going to offer both those elements in one vehicle.

Photo: Genesis Genesis X Convertible - concept

Lanzavecchia confirmed what Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai's group-wide creative director, told brand dealers at their annual meeting. The president of the dealers’ association told Automotive News that dealers had been trying to get the automaker to give them a “performance GT coupe”, and excitement what high about the spectacular study going into production “even before Donckerwolke addressed dealers about its planned arrival.”

A note of caution to those starting to plan their purchase: Genesis is going high-premium with its future convertible - very high. Lanzavecchia told Automotive News, “I don't know if it's going to be over $200,000 or $300,000, but I guarantee we're going see a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins on that when it comes to our showrooms.”

Photo: D.Boshouwers Genesis X Convertible - Interior

It’s a statement that reflects the brand's big ambitions. Currently, Genesis' most expensive model is the G90, which is priced at about $90,000 USD south of the border, and $115,000 CAD in Canada.

Most likely, with a price tag of about $300,000, there will be a limited number of units produced, but the model will become a signature for the brand, like the G90.

Genesis wants to show that it is a prestige brand in its own right and with such a high-end product in its portfolio, it is giving itself the tools to make its argument.

Photo: Genesis Genesis X Convertible - Profile

In Europe, the company has also registered the name X Speedium Coupe, which refers to the second concept presented before the X Convertible. There have also been rumours about Genesis launching a division focused on personalization. The so-called One on One division would offer model customization options such as custom leathers, unique seating arrangements, custom interior and exterior colors, etc. None of this has been confirmed, but with a $300,000 vehicle, you have to offer unique customization options to consumers.