Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Genesis Confirms a Production Version of the X Convertible Concept

The production version will be all-electric… and expensive. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Genesis confirms it will develop a production version of the X Convertible concept.

•    The prototype was shown in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

•    The model will likely sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.

•    The concept features a four-seat configuration and is powered by an all-electric engine.

During the week of the Los Angeles Auto Show activities, a spectacular new model was presented by Genesis, albeit one in concept form. The X Convertible concept is the third in a series of audacious design studies by the Korean luxury brand, and reaction was universally positive when it was unveiled.

According to Automotive News, which spoke with Peter Lanzavecchia, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Board, it's going to happen; the X Convertible concept is going to go into production.

That's big news. Convertibles are on the way out, and four-seaters have all but disappeared from the landscape. Now Genesis is going to offer both those elements in one vehicle.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Genesis X Convertible - concept
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Convertible - concept

Lanzavecchia confirmed what Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai's group-wide creative director, told brand dealers at their annual meeting. The president of the dealers’ association told Automotive News that dealers had been trying to get the automaker to give them a “performance GT coupe”, and excitement what high about the spectacular study going into production “even before Donckerwolke addressed dealers about its planned arrival.”

A note of caution to those starting to plan their purchase: Genesis is going high-premium with its future convertible - very high. Lanzavecchia told Automotive News, “I don't know if it's going to be over $200,000 or $300,000, but I guarantee we're going see a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins on that when it comes to our showrooms.”

Genesis X Convertible - Interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Genesis X Convertible - Interior

It’s a statement that reflects the brand's big ambitions. Currently, Genesis' most expensive model is the G90, which is priced at about $90,000 USD south of the border, and $115,000 CAD in Canada.

Most likely, with a price tag of about $300,000, there will be a limited number of units produced, but the model will become a signature for the brand, like the G90.

Genesis wants to show that it is a prestige brand in its own right and with such a high-end product in its portfolio, it is giving itself the tools to make its argument.

Genesis X Convertible - Profile
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Convertible - Profile

In Europe, the company has also registered the name X Speedium Coupe, which refers to the second concept presented before the X Convertible. There have also been rumours about Genesis launching a division focused on personalization. The so-called One on One division would offer model customization options such as custom leathers, unique seating arrangements, custom interior and exterior colors, etc. None of this has been confirmed, but with a $300,000 vehicle, you have to offer unique customization options to consumers.

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2022: The Genesis X Convertible Concept Turns Heads

Los Angeles 2022: The Genesis X Convertible Concept Turns...

The Genesis X Convertible concept turned heads at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, including Auto123’s. Sadly, despite the spectacular lines of this conv...

Los Angeles 2013: Honda FCEV Concept makes debut

Los Angeles 2013: Honda FCEV Concept makes debut

The 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show marked the debut of the Honda FCEV Concept, which expresses a potential styling direction for the Japanese automaker's next-ge...

2010 LA Auto Show: Saab 9-4X and 9-3 ePower Concept

2010 LA Auto Show: Saab 9-4X and 9-3 ePower Concept

There's a lot riding on the shoulders, er, fenders of the 9-4X. Since Saab split from GM, the crossover debuting today in LA is only the second release for ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya
This Nissan Ariya Will Be Driven from the Nor...
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will have a maximum range...
Article
2022 Hyundai Santa FE PHEV
Small Number of Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Forza Motorsport Next Version...
Video
Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 