Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Once Again, Covid-19 Forces Toyota Production Slowdown

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Covid-19 may seem like it's behind us, but ask anyone who works in a hospital and they will tell you it’s simply not so. Or, ask Toyota. While we’re no longer living in the same state of emergency as we were two years ago, manufacturers like the Japanese auto giant continue to wrestle with the virus and the production slowdowns that it engenders.

To wit, Toyota announced this week having suspended night shift operations on a production line at its plant in central Japan because of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

We're not talking about the kind of wholesale shutdown we saw in 2020, but rather a forced pause at certain locations due to the lack of manpower caused by the precautionary withdrawal of Covid-affected workers. A total of 16 workers at the Tsutsumi plant were infected with Covid-19. As a result, Toyota is short of workers for regular operations.

Browse cars for sale available near you

In Toyota's Takaoka plant
Photo: Toyota
In Toyota's Takaoka plant

In all, 660 fewer vehicles will be built than planned. On its own, this number is not dramatic, but the problem is that it comes on top of existing slowdown and production hiccups. The latest unplanned stoppage comes as Toyota seeks to get production back to normal after containment measures and supply chain issues forced it to cut production for the second quarter of the year. From April to June, Toyota saw production fall by 10 percent, which is fairly significant.

Toyota suspended night shift operations at another plant for two days for the same reason in late July.

Even given all that, the automaker is maintaining its production target of 9.7 million vehicles for the fiscal year ending March 2023. The company firmly believes that production and sales will rebound from here.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Novel No More: Coronavirus Once Again Forces Toyota Production Cut

Novel No More: Coronavirus Once Again Forces Toyota Produ...

Toyota has announced a reduction in vehicle production in June, once again due to what is happening in China in response to Covid-19. Containment measures re...

Toyota Will Produce 150,000 Fewer Vehicles Than Planned in April

Toyota Will Produce 150,000 Fewer Vehicles Than Planned i...

Toyota has announced it will reduce its global production by 17 percent in April. The decision comes as shortages of microchips and other components continue...

Toyota Halts Production Lines at 14 plants in Japan Due to Possible Cyber Attack

Toyota Halts Production Lines at 14 plants in Japan Due t...

Toyota is halting work on certain production lines at 14 Japanese plants today, due to what is possibly a cyber attack that has affected one of its main supp...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The new Mopar wiper blades
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-R...
Article
An Instagram Account Pays Tribute to the Cars...
Article
The 2023 Honda Pilot
Honda Previews the New 2023 Pilot and Especia...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 