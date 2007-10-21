Cutting edge Audi diesel engines coming to North America--soon

Following what Audi calls a 'steady expansion' in the USA for many years, the German automaker will start putting its clean, green diesel engine into production there as early as next year. The ultra-low emissions 3.0-litre TDI engine will initially be available in the Q7 crossover, and then later on in the new A4.The new engine's North American launch will occur virtually in parallel with its launch in Europe--as the cleaner, low-sulfur diesel the powerplant requires is now available here. Clean diesel powerplants from Europe were largely incompatible with our previously dirty diesel fuel."The TDI units burn up to 35 percent less fuel than the average of petrol engines typically used in the USA. This means that the TDI can assume an important role in the rapid reduction of CO2 emissions" said Ralph Weyler, who works in marketing and sales at Audi. The engine generates 240 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, while delivering significantly reduced nitrogen emissions by way of a sophisticated exhaust catalyst system.As if the new diesel engine's efficiency and power wasn't enough, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates indicate that the US could save 1.4 million barrels of crude oil every day if just one third of all passenger cars and light-duty commercial vehicles were equipped with up-to-date diesel engines. These figures are hard to argue with, and if they're any indication, we'll be seeing some big things from Audi on the clean diesel front.