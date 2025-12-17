Gilles Villeneuve biopic: here’s a first teaser video

|

After all the stories of troubles affecting the film’s production, here is a first trailer for the film Villeneuve: Rise of a Champion.

Actually, it’s not really a trailer proper, more like a teaser video. A pre-trailer. The film’s production company has put out a short one-minute video to give Formula 1 fans, Villeneuve acolytes and film buffs a preview.

The short clip shows the character of Gilles Villeneuve tinkering in a hangar, riding a racing snowmobile and at the wheel of a single-seater.

| Photo: Christal Films

According to Le Journal de Montréal, the Christian Larouche-produced Villeneuve: Rise of a Legend will have a budget of $15.8 million.

Some of the movie’s scenes filmed so far were shot at the race track on Montreal’s Île Notre-Dame race track that bears Villeneuve’s name.

| Photo: Christal Films

The cast of Villeneuve: Rise of a Champion

Villeneuve: Rise of a Legend is directed by Yan Lanouette Turgeon and written by Daniel Roby and Guillaume Lonergan. It stars Rémi Goulet (in the role of Gilles Villeneuve) and Rosalie Bonenfant (as Joann, Gilles Villeneuve’s wife), as well as Patrice Robitaille, Anick Lemay and Luc Picard.

For the moment, the release date for Villeneuve: Rise of a Legend isn’t yet known. One thing is certain: Villeneuve's legions of fans and car racing addicts have been quick to express their excitement on social media. They’ll be hoping that with filming reportedly now complete, post-production will run more smoothly than the actual production and the finished product will surface ASAP.