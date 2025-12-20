With the arrival of winter, the classic combination of snow, ice and reduced visibility transforms every journey into a challenge for Canadian drivers, and nowhere more so than in Quebec and Ontario. A recent analysis of winter driving data in Canada reveals that the cold season accounts for more than a third of all accidents, despite constant snow removal efforts and road infrastructure management. According to federal data compiled from kilometres travelled by commercial fleets, nearly 37 percent of collisions recorded between 2022 and 2025 occur in winter.

Ontario: Density and Critical Corridors

Major intercity corridors, as well as certain regional roads, show very different risk profiles in winter. Ontario, with its higher traffic density and an intensive mix of light vehicles and heavy trucks, records the highest absolute number of winter collisions in Canada. Between 2022 and 2025, the province recorded 2,541 accidents on its winter roads — more than three times the total observed in Quebec during the same period.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the roads are "worse" in Ontario, but rather that the volume of traffic and interactions between vehicles increase the probability of accidents. On routes such as Highway 401 — an essential artery of the Ontario economy crossing the south of the province — complex exchange zones (intersections with Highways 403 and 410, for example) become high-risk traffic convergence points in winter. This is particularly true around Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area, where winter fog, freezing rain and overnight frost rapidly change road conditions.

Furthermore, certain secondary routes in Ontario, such as Highways 11 and 17, present a different but equally concerning risk profile. These arteries in Northern Ontario cross forested areas where moose and other wildlife frequently move in winter, especially at dusk and dawn. The lack of sufficient lighting and long straight sections facilitate the formation of black ice, drastically reducing the ability of drivers to react in time.

Quebec: Specific Winter Hotspots

In Quebec, the situation is more nuanced. The collision rate per million kilometres travelled remains similar to that of Ontario when traffic density is taken into account, but certain well-known roads attract the attention of road safety experts.

The Jean-Lesage Highway (A-20), which runs along part of the St. Lawrence River, is identified as a winter "hotspot" due to segments prone to fog, wind and frequent thermal transitions — conditions that favour the formation of black ice.

Additionally, several regional stretches, such as Route 175 between Quebec City and Saguenay, are renowned for being hazardous in winter. That road crosses mountainous plateaus where blowing snow, strong winds and rapid temperature variations are the norm. The terrain is conducive to loss of control, head-on collisions and frequent interactions with wildlife.

The industrial zone of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, J-Armand Bombardier Street in Boucherville and Marie-Victorin Boulevard (132) also rank among the most accident-prone areas.

Tires and Preparation Matter

Beyond natural conditions, winter safety also depends on human behaviour and vehicle preparation. In Quebec, the use of winter tires is mandatory by law during a defined period, which helps reduce braking distances and improve handling when temperatures drop severely. In provinces like Ontario, where this obligation doesn’t exist on a provincial scale, the choice of tires and the adaptation of driving style to the conditions can make a significant difference in terms of safety.

