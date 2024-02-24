Luxury transfers: Delta drives you in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS

If you're flying Delta to Los Angeles this weekend, you might be in for a big surprise if you have a connecting flight when you get there.

Thanks to a partnership with Porsche, some passengers will get a ride to their connecting flight in a 911 GT3 RS. Selected passengers, who are unlikely to expect this kind of service, will have the unique opportunity to hop in an equally unique car.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the tarmac Photo: Porsche

The program is available through February 26.

Delta has enjoyed an exclusive partnership with Porsche for more than a decade. During that time, the airline has enhanced the travel experience of some of its customers with a dedicated fleet of Porsche's vehicles. These vehicles are used exclusively for individual airport transfers.

In July, Delta used a Porsche 918 for the same purpose at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The GT3 RS is an enthusiast's dream. It's powered by a laid flat 4.0L 6-cylinder engine, a block that produces 518 hp and breathtaking performance.

Unfortunately, there are speed limits on the tarmac.

Considering that the model is out of reach for most of us, and that its availability is very limited, perhaps the best chance of getting a ride is to book a plane ticket to Los Angeles with a tight connection to another destination.

At worst, if you're passing through that airport, you can look in a window and try to spot a 911 at work.