Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Detroit’s Auto Show Moved Back Again, to September 2021

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The last wintertime edition of the Detroit Auto Show (or North American International Auto Show, NAIAS for short), took place back in January 2019. Organizers then decided to move the event on the calendar to June in the hopes of boosting attendance, the weather in Michigan being quite a bit more welcoming at that time of the year,

The first summertime NAIAS was to have taken place this past June, but the coronavirus decided otherwise. The event was postponed for a year, until summer 2021.

Now, organizers of the show have just announced it will be pushed back again, and will take place between September 28 and October 9, 2021.

In addition, the event’s organizers booked that period of the year for the next three years, thus for 2021, 2022 and 2023. The decision might seem surprising but it makes a lot of sense given that the Los Angeles Auto Show has been rescheduled for May 2021. That would have meant holding the three largest American auto shows in rapid succession (the third, in New York, will take place in April 2021).

This decision to move the NAIAS to September gives companies that participate in all of them soon room to breathe.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Fortunately, those participants will benefit from the generally nice weather in Detroit at that time of year. The outdoor events planned for the June show can still take place with the new dates.

“September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.”

- Rod Alberts, NAIAS Executive Director

The big question mark remains how the pandemic will play out over the next year, of course. But assuming that the situation improves by next fall, the new schedule could actually be a very advantageous one for the Detroit Auto Show as it takes place right in the period when manufacturers are debuting new products.

Logo of the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS)
Photo: NAIAS
Logo of the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS)

You May Also Like

Montreal Auto Show Will Take Place Online in 2021

Montreal Auto Show Will Take Place Online in 2021

the Montreal Auto Show will be an all-virtual event in 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic and expected difficult winter ahead, organizers have switched to an ...

Los Angeles Auto Show Likely to Be Postponed to May 2021

Los Angeles Auto Show Likely to Be Postponed to May 2021

The Los Angeles Auto Show scheduled for November has not yet been postponed, but it very likely will be, and soon. In fact, sources have said they’re fairly ...

Covid-19 Forces Land Rover to Postpone Defender 90 Debut

Covid-19 Forces Land Rover to Postpone Defender 90 Debut

Land Rover has been forced to postpone the launch of its new Defender 90 for several months. The model becomes another victim of the coronavirus as the autom...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford Ranger
Here are the 10 Most Made-in-the-USA Vehicles...
Article
Images of the new 2021 BMW M3
First Images Teased of the Next-Gen BMW M3
Article
2020 Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Dropping Manual Gearbox for Venue in ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Named Taos
Future Compact SUV From Volks...
Video
Low Bridge Opens Up Tops of Train Cars Like Sardine Cans, Destroys New Vehicles Within
Low Bridge Opens Up Tops of T...
Video
Nissan Unveils Z Proto, and Hope Is Reborn
Nissan Unveils Z Proto, and H...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 