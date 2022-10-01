Photo: Stellantis Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept - Profile

• At the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Dodge revealed the power output of two versions of its Charger Daytona SRT electric concept.

• The offering will include three versions of the model when it reaches production: 340, 440 and Banshee.

• Output starts at 455 hp with the base version, but various options will allow buyers to boost that quickly.

• The 340 and 440 models are built on a 400-volt structure, while the Banshee trim gets an 800-volt architecture.

Back in August, Dodge showed off an important part of its electric future with the Charger Daytona SRT electric concept. As we know, the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe will stop being produced next year to clear the way for an electric model that will be based on the Daytona concept.

That EV promises to embody the spirit of the modern muscle car. No one doubts Dodge’s intentions and the move is completely logical, but the true test will come on the road. And the general view is that the electronic sound Dodge has planned for the model isn’t going to convince anyone on its own.

The lines of the car, on the other hand, are head-turning, also be general consensus.

But many have been awaiting the first performance stats, and the company provided some of those at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this week, where the concept is on hand for the festivities.

Basically, there will be three versions of the model once the lineup is fully on the market: 340, 440 and Banshee.

The first two feature a 400-volt architecture, the third is built on an 800-volt structure. The numbers shared by Dodge at SEMA have to do with the two 400-volt models.

The 340 variant offers a basic total output of 455 hp. If that's not enough to satisfy buyers, two options will be available. eStage 1 and eStage 2 involve modifications that can be obtained online from Dodge's Direct Connection division. Among other things, those options increase output to 495 and 535 hp, respectively.

The set up is similar for the 440, which at origin delivers 590 hp; buyers can bump that up to 630 or 670 hp. At that point we’re inching closer to the Hellcat engine's capacity, and with the availability of torque right from the start, the gasoline model will be left in a trail of dust by its electric successor.

And what about the Banshee version sitting on an 800-volt structure? Details remain a secret for now, but don't be surprised if the 1,000-hp mark is attained with the eStage 2 package, if offered with this model.

That would be something.

Stay tuned.

