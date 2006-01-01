Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Dodge Hornet Returning as a Plug-In Hybrid SUV in 2023?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Rumours about the return of the Hornet nameplate to the Dodge lineup have been floating around online for quite some time. In fact, it's been going on for about 15years. That's so ling that when speculations bubbles up again, you might pay attention, but you take it with a grain of salt.

Still, the name is back in the weekly rumour charts. And this time, we have a little more information to back up the speculation. In fact, during its recent electrification announcements, Stellantis notably revealed that Dodge will offer a plug-in hybrid model as early as next year. Now, according to the Mopar Insiders site, that could very well be a new SUV... with the Hornet nameplate.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

If the name Hornet keeps bubbling up to the surface, that's because Dodge unveiled a concept with that name. That was back in 2006. Of course, if the model ever comes out, it won't look anything like what we saw 15 years ago. We're also hearing that the vehicle should be based on the same platform as the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale, also scheduled to launch next year.

The two hybrid models would be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo and it's also possible that “regular” versions could join the party. We’ll just have to wait because, of course, right now, we're still at the speculation phase.

Dodge hasn't confirmed anything. If the rumour is true, the Hornet would be assembled alongside the Tonale in Italy and arrive in the course of 2022 as a 2023 model.

You May Also Like

The Dodge Challenger Will Go Electric, says FCA CEO Manley

The Dodge Challenger Will Go Electric, says FCA CEO Manley

FCA head Mike Manley has confirmed that there will be a next generation of the Dodge Challenger muscle car, and that it will be electric. Some may hereby thi...

INFINITI Teases New QX Inspiration Electric SUV Concept Ahead of Detroit Launch

INFINITI Teases New QX Inspiration Electric SUV Concept A...

INFINITI has released two more detailed images as it previews the new QX Inspiration concept. The SUV will get its official reveal at the 2019 North American...

Follow Jaguar’s first electric car in the streets of London

Follow Jaguar’s first electric car in the streets of London

Jaguar has unleashed its first electric vehicle onto the streets for the first time. Catch the Jaguar I-PACE concept in this superb video!

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
The New Lamborghini Countach: Here it is!
Article
2023 Acura Integra
Acura Is Bringing Back the Integra
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford Will Replace the Hardtop on Broncos
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 