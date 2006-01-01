Rumours about the return of the Hornet nameplate to the Dodge lineup have been floating around online for quite some time. In fact, it's been going on for about 15years. That's so ling that when speculations bubbles up again, you might pay attention, but you take it with a grain of salt.

Still, the name is back in the weekly rumour charts. And this time, we have a little more information to back up the speculation. In fact, during its recent electrification announcements, Stellantis notably revealed that Dodge will offer a plug-in hybrid model as early as next year. Now, according to the Mopar Insiders site, that could very well be a new SUV... with the Hornet nameplate.

If the name Hornet keeps bubbling up to the surface, that's because Dodge unveiled a concept with that name. That was back in 2006. Of course, if the model ever comes out, it won't look anything like what we saw 15 years ago. We're also hearing that the vehicle should be based on the same platform as the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale, also scheduled to launch next year.

The two hybrid models would be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo and it's also possible that “regular” versions could join the party. We’ll just have to wait because, of course, right now, we're still at the speculation phase.

Dodge hasn't confirmed anything. If the rumour is true, the Hornet would be assembled alongside the Tonale in Italy and arrive in the course of 2022 as a 2023 model.