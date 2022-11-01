• Dodge will introduce several new models to grow its lineup, starting next year.

• CEO Tim Kuniskis says the future lineup will be larger than it presently is.

• One of the expected models is the electric replacement for the Charger and Challenger.

With the departure of the Dodge Charger and Challenger at the end of 2023, the Stellantis Group's century-old Dodge brand will have exactly two vehicles in its lineup: the Durango SUV and the new Hornet SUV, still to launch.

That doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in the future prospects of the brand, to be sure. Things are set to change next year, though. According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, more Dodge models will be introduced, starting next year.

That promise came to the outlet from none other than Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. What he had to say will delight fans of the brand. He confirmed, for one, that the gap left by the departure of the Charger and Challenger will be filled. Kuniskis also said the Dodge lineup will grow by more than just one. In his words, “I will tell you that it’s more than today. And not even a little bit more than today.”

Logically, that means the company will more than double its offering from just two models, which could bring it to at least five fairly quickly. We'll have to be patient, as Kuniskis said Dodge's plans will be released to dealers next year. However, he expects them to be leaked, which doesn't seem to bother him too much.

What will be revealed? That's where the guessing game begins. We can say there will likely be all-electric models, including the replacement for the disappearing Challenger and Charger; we also expect some models powered by the new 6-cylinder Hurricane engine. Electrification will be partial with some models, possibly with plug-in technology.

All of this is to say that if you’re fan of the Dodge brand has always been one of your favorites, rest assure. The marque is sticking around, at least until 2030. Recall that when Stellantis was created in 2021, big boss Carlos Tavares mentioned that each brand in the group would have 10 years to prove what it could do. Expect Dodge to do its utmost between now and the end of the decade.