Honda to unveil several electric vehicles at CES

• Honda will unveil several electric models at CES

Honda is finally launching its first North American all-electric model in 2024 with the Prologue, but it's fair to say that the Japanese manufacturer is a little late in the electrification race. However, it intends to catch up and we'll have proof of this at the next CES (Consumer Electronics Show), taking place in Las Vegas in January.

The company today announced it will unveil its new global lineup of electric vehicles. These models will be the first major step in the company's plan to achieve its goal of offering a full lineup of zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The company had this to say about its plans:

"As part of its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all of the company's products and operations by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2030, with global sales of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has established an aggressive schedule for the introduction of electric vehicles by 2030 and ultimately the sale of 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2040, including battery electric and fuel-cell models."

Model details will follow, of course, but Honda makes it clear this is a new line of electric products, not a single vehicle. The presentation of "key technologies" will also feature prominently at the company's booth.

It remains to be seen how many vehicles will be presented, and whether some will be on site, or if we'll be treated to virtual unveilings of sketches and concepts. Though according to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and Senior Vice President Shinji, the presentation will be an important one; both will be speaking at the presentation.

Another thing to watch for is whether General Motors (GM) and Honda have something to announce together. We know the two manufacturers started but aborted a joint project to develop an affordable electric model, but the link between the two companies has not been severed.

The Prologue, recall, is the result of a collaboration with GM. We'll have more to tell you about Honda's plans at CES, the week of January 7, 2024.



