New vehicles being produced today deliver far more power on average than previous, and future ones will deliver even more. And it's only going to get more pronounced with electric models. There are increasing concerns about motorists’ ability to cope with these steroidal capacities.

Especially in the case of younger, less experienced drivers. In Australia, one state will soon require drivers of supercars to have a special class of driver’s permit, called U class. It's an excellent idea that could have a big impact.

The new category of license needed for “ultra high-powered vehicles” becomes a requirement on December 1, 2024. It became law in an amendment to South Australia's motoring regulations at the end of 2022, but authorities only recently confirmed the date it takes effect.

Lamborghini Huracan Photo: Lamborghini

The new category comes into being in the wake of the death of 15-year-old Sophia Naismith, who was hit by someone at the wheel of a 2019 Lamborghini Huracán.

The special permit will be required for cars with a power-to-weight ratio of at least 370 hp per metric ton and weighing less than 9900 lb (to exclude heavy vehicles). Around 200 models on the market fall into that category. It's not perfect, for instance driving a Huracán will require a special permit, but a BMW M3 will not.

Those wanting to get a special U class license will reportedly have to take an online training course, currently in development. The course will focus on the risks associated with driving an overpowered vehicle and familiarize motorists with features like driver assistance systems.

It seems to us an on-road session would be a necessary component, but this a step in the right direction.

2024 Aston Martin DB Photo: Aston Martin

According to South Australian law, drivers can now be fined up to $5,000 AUD (roughly the same in CAD) if they deliberately disable any “automated intervention system” on a high-powered vehicle, including anti-lock brakes, automatic emergency braking, stability control and traction control. The South Australian government has also increased other penalties. For instance, the maximum penalty for careless driving resulting in a fatality has been increased from 12 months of prison to seven years, as reported by the Drive outlet.

Of course, this is just one measure among many, and we'll have to see in the very long term whether it has any positive effects. Meanwhile, there will always be education to be done. It's one thing to learn how to drive; it's quite another to learn how to behave on the road.