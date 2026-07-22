Range Rover GT: All-Electric, and Very Car-Like

Range Rover is preparing to add a fifth model to its lineup. The Range Rover GT is a new electric grand tourer sporting a lower, sleeker silhouette than the traditional SUVs typically sold by the British brand. According to Martin Limpert, Managing Director of Range Rover, it represents the brand's “most car-like” model to date.

Prototypes are currently undergoing final road testing wrapped in camouflage inspired by the topography surrounding the Gaydon development centre in England. Range Rover plans to reveal more details later in 2026.

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Design of the Range Rover GT

The camouflage doesn’t hide everything, of course. We can see that the Range Rover GT’s proportions and design cues are reminiscent of the Jaguar Type 01, the sister brand's upcoming four-door electric vehicle. The Type 01 itself adopts several characteristics from the Type 00 concept unveiled in 2024.

This visual kinship comes as no surprise, given that both Range Rover and Jaguar fall under the JLR umbrella. However, the two models are expected to maintain distinct market positioning. Most importantly, the Range Rover GT promises superior off-road capabilities compared to a conventional grand tourer.

It will also mark the first fully electric vehicle sold under the Range Rover badge. Built on the new EMA platform, it will be assembled in Halewood, UK, alongside gas-powered and hybrid models. While a hybrid powertrain may eventually be added to the catalog, the model will initially launch exclusively as an EV.

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Interior of the Range Rover GT

Range Rover has also released the first images of the cabin. The dashboard features a central screen alongside a driver display in place of traditional instrumentation.

A hidden air vent stretches across the full width of the interior, while a woven textile fabric covers the dashboard, discreetly concealing the speakers. It also promises exceptionally generous legroom for second-row passengers.

“The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand-touring segment with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long-distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match,” stated Martin Limpert. He added that the new model “is the most car-like, yet unmistakably capable, Range Rover ever created, now possible on our electrified EMA architecture.”

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover