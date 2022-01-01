Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
GM Is Working on an Electric Sedan, Possibly a Replacement for the Chevrolet Malibu

•    Chevrolet is developing an all-electric sedan for China, though it could consider it for North America.

•    Sedans remain far more popular in China than in our market.

•    The new EV is being designed on General Motors' Ultium platform.

Twenty-five years ago, when an SUV was introduced, it was big news. Those vehicle types were still relatively rare at dealers and on the road. The exception rather than the rule. 

Things are very different today, of course, so much so that the announcement of a new sedan model is news in itself.

Which brings us to Chevrolet and its the Malibu sedan. The model was discontinued a few years ago, but a new report by GM Authority indicates the nameplate is active in discussions within GM HQ.

General Motors President Mark Reuss revealed during a recent investor-day presentation in China that Chevrolet is working on a “low-roof” electric vehicle that will have sedan-like proportions.

This model is still in its very early stage of development, but Reuss described its design as "pretty dramatic”. He also specified that the model will be positioned in the same segment as was the Malibu. 

For now this car has already been confirmed for the Chinese market where sedans are still very popular, but nothing is confirmed for North America. And frankly, given the paucity of sedans and the popularity of SUVs here, it's hard to imagine the company bringing the new EV to our market. Yet, GM's president left the door open by saying that his company would study public interest as the model develops. 

GM could well decide to present it in concept form somewhere on the continent, if only to gauge the response. 

As for the car's styling, it’s very possible designers are using as a basis a concept presented in China by Chevrolet, the FNR-XE. Its design could offer a taste of the model Reuss was referring to. Of course, the study is based on the Ultium platform.

