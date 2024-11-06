• Auto123 takes a little road trip in the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Eastern Townships, QC - Under the golden hues of autumn, our girls' ride in the Chevrolet Equinox EV in Quebec's Eastern Townships region took the form of a veritable eco-responsible odyssey. With its vineyards, charming bistros and picturesque roads, the “Townships” are an ideal place to test the capabilities of this electric SUV (while savouring the region's culinary treasures, because of course).

Eco-friendly ride in the heart of the Eastern Townships

Very quickly after we left Montreal, the Equinox EV had lain bare its potential. This is a powerful, technology-packed vehicle with an impressive range of 513 km. Equipped standard with front-wheel drive, a configuration that delivers 213 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, the compact SUV swallows up kilometers with consummate ease.

The on-board navigator, which conveniently indicates the charge level on arrival, it take us to our first destination, the Ripplecove Hotel & Spa in Ayer's Cliff.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, charging | Photo: I.Havasy

Resort and gastronomy

Nestled on the shores of Lake Massawippi, this historic four-diamond establishment was an ideal choice for a first stop - not least because of the elegant rooms and modern facilities that welcomed us. It's also here that we were introduced to Le Riverain restaurant, which showcases local ingredients in a hushed atmosphere overlooking the lake. A first meal that set the tone, immersing us in the terroir of the Eastern Townships.

Saturday began with breakfast at the Café des Cantons in Orford, before we temporarily swapped the Equinox EV for electric bikes, offering a range of around 100 km. Housed in a heritage building dating back to 1874, the café offers delicacies concocted by artisanal patisserie Dora. The ideal place to refuel for our 32.5 km ride along the roads of Dunham. The assistance of a motor helped with the steep slopes, of which there are more than a few in this hilly region.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, heading out |

On the wine trail

Our wine tour began at the L'Orpailleur vineyard. Established for 40 years, the 40-hectare estate is committed to sustainable viticulture and produces unique products such as Natashquan, a poetic wine in homage to Québécois chansonnier Gilles Vigneault, after whom the winery is named.

After this first tasting, we continued on to Frelighsburg for, yes, another bite to eat. We laid down our helmets at Beat & Betterave, a bistro-microbrewery with a seductive, relaxed atmosphere, affordable menu and fresh produce. The terrace provides views of the herb and vegetable gardens that adorn the dishes.

Next stop, the Val Caudalies vineyard, which grows grapes over an area of 1.5 km on the slopes of the Dunham mountains. Vidal dominates the plantation, accompanied by some fifteen grape varieties, mainly Fontenac. The ten-course tasting encompasses a variety of products, from bubbles to fortified red wine, cider and vermouth.

After all that, it was back to pedaling, this time with the sun beginning to dip, the temperatures along with it. I began to fantasize about the Equinox EV’s seating and heated steering wheel...

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, interior | Photo: I.Havasy

Recharging your batteries

In the heart of Vignoble du Ruisseau, we were seduced by the inventive cuisine concocted by Ôma restaurant's chef-owner, Hakim Chajar. Each course was as delectable as the next, paired with wines created in-house. A gastronomic experience, in a warm and cozy atmosphere, where flavours and textures intermingled in wonderful balance.

The Equinox EV’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights were generously called upon on our return drive, as fatigue began to set in.

Back at base camp, with only 113 km of charge still showing on the onboard computer, a night-time recharge was essential before the next part of our trek, set to start at sunrise. Of the many charging points available to Ripplecove customers, only the Porsche one was vacant. In just seven hours, our Equinox was back to full power. The only drawback to the operation, like the charging port door, is that the gun doesn't lock when the vehicle is parked.

The wine exploration ended the next day at Domaine Bergeville. This vineyard, cultivated according to biodynamic principles, is run by a couple of passionate scientists. Here, organic bubbles are king. Enjoy it in cans or bottles, dressed in a rainbow of colors. Dressed in red, the brut nature “L'Exception” catches the eye, as does “Composition”, a new cuvée developed to celebrate the place's 15th spring.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, front | Photo: I.Havasy

An unmitigated success story

Throughout the weekend, the Chevrolet Equinox EV lived up to our expectations. It has a lot going for it, starting with its affordable price tag, exemplary range and wide range of standard integrated technologies, including a 17.7-inch central screen and a peripheral camera system.

See: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV First Drive: A Home Run

The generous wheelbase and resulting ample rear cargo capacity easily compensate for the absence of a front trunk.

Our test vehicle benefited from the options package that includes the Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant, thereby enhancing the experience, though it does inflate the final price by $3,240.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, rear | Photo: I.Havasy

With its modern (but not overly futuristic) design and refined, comfortable interior, the American brand's electric SUV is already making a name for itself. Only a few months after launch, it has managed to dislodge well-established models from the Canadian and American sales charts.

The final word

Besides reminding us how much we adore good food and wine, this road trip brought home the point once again that electric mobility is not only a viable solution, but also an accessible reality – if the infrastructure is there, which it largely is in Quebec. Highlighting the region's natural and gastronomic beauty, the adventure hinted at the promising future of electric vehicles in exploring new horizons.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, at our home for the night | Photo: I.Havasy

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, rear seats | Photo: I.Havasy

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, rear lights | Photo: I.Havasy

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, in profile | Photo: I.Havasy