Top 5 Electric Pickup Truck Sales

For several years, consumers have had the option of purchasing all-electric pickup trucks. Considering American buyers' appetite for this type of vehicle, it is interesting to see how successful these models are in attracting customers away from traditional versions.

Currently, the percentage of electric models sold remains low. However, we need to give it time, as production is still in its infancy, and the availability of electric models is not yet the same as that of gasoline models.

To get an idea of the industry landscape, let's look at sales for the first six months of the year for the five standout models in this category, from least to most sold.

5. GMC Sierra EV: 2,773 units



GMC Sierra EV | Photo: Auto123

It's not surprising to see the GMC Sierra EV in fifth place. It arrived later than the others and is rather expensive, considering it's a more luxurious version of the Chevrolet Silverado EV. We can expect to see its sales grow in 2026, when more affordable versions are added to the lineup.

4. Rivian R1T: 3,479 units



Rivian R1T | Photo: Auto123

Rivian is slowly winning its bet to establish itself in the North American market. Its R1T and R1S models are selling at an increasing rate. However, it's the arrival of smaller, more affordable models that will reveal more about the brand's future. The R1T pickup truck is a luxury product aimed at those looking for an alternative utility vehicle. Its capabilities and performance level are impressive, though.

3. Chevrolet Silverado EV: 5,439 units



Chevrolet Silverado EV | Photo: Auto123

This is one model that General Motors had high hopes for. While sales aren't disappointing, they're slow to reach the expected levels. The release of new, more affordable versions will help boost this model's sales. It offers excellent range and incredible capabilities.

2. Tesla Cybertruck: 10,712 units



Tesla Cybertruck | Photo: Auto123

It's no surprise that the Tesla Cybertruck is in second place, ahead of well-established competitors. Tesla products are often fashionable, so it's reasonable to believe that the Cybertruck will be too. Those who wanted one have made themselves known. However, sales could decline significantly from now on. We could be wrong. We'll have to wait for the results of the second half of the year to get a better idea.

1. Ford F-150 Lightning: 13,029 units





Ford F-150 Lightning | Photo: Auto123

The F-150 Lightning is the first pickup truck available in an all-electric configuration, which typical F-150 buyers greatly appreciate. Unlike all other models, however, Ford is not offering a separate product here but rather an electric version of its flagship model. This will change with the next iteration, but there may be something to learn from this approach.