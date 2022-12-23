Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Here are the 10 most searched future electric vehicles on the web

Two future Tesla models top the list Automotive columnist: , Updated:

  • The list of the 10 most wanted future electric models on the web shows some interesting trends.
  • Tesla dominates the list with two models that have been anticipated for several years.
  • Apple's planned car makes a surprising appearance on this list.

As we know, the next few years will bring us dozens of new electric models. Manufacturers are almost all committed to a future without combustion engines and are investing heavily in electrifying their product lines.

Consumers, meanwhile, are increasingly preparing for the transition. One of the things they are doing is searching the Net for information about the models they are interested in.

For observers, it's a chance to look at what people are most curious about. It gives an idea of what consumers expect in the marketplace. It doesn't mean that sales will be a direct reflection of current research trends, but it gives you an idea and it's fun to do.

So here are the 10 most anticipated electric models, according to the research.

The top two spots are occupied by two Tesla products, the Roadster and the Cybertruck. This is a clear reflection that Tesla fans are eagerly awaiting new models. With the competition heating up, Tesla will need new products to stay on top and far ahead. In the case of the Roadster, this is impressive, as the car was unveiled in 2017. The Cybertruck, which was introduced three years ago, is still highly anticipated. Curiosity in its case is a factor.

In third place is a model that promises to be a hit because of its cracking style. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will bring back the Microbus era of the 60's and will appeal to anyone who lived through that period, as well as those who wish they had.

Browse cars for sale available near you

In fourth place, another surprise, the car planned by Apple in 2025. This is the only model in this list that is not expected to be unveiled in 2023. We'll see if this vehicle ever sees the light of day.

The next two positions are General Motors (GM) products. The GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq show up as anticipated vehicles.

The Polestar 3, Fisker Ocean, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and Hyundai's Ioniq 6 sedan, which will debut in the next few months, are in positions seven through ten.

Is the vehicle you've been waiting for on this list?

As for the number of searches performed, the following table puts things in perspective.

 

Models Annual searches

1 - Tesla Roadster                 6,960,000
2 - Tesla Cybertruck              6,612,000
3 - Volkswagen I. D. Buzz      4,404,000
4 - Apple Car                        3,432,000
5 - GMC Hummer EV            2,400,000
6 - Cadillac Lyriq                   2,100,000
7 - Polestar 3                       2,088,000
8 - Fisker Ocean                  1,992,000
9 - Mercedes-Benz EQE       1,416,000
10 - Hyundai Ioniq                 6,900,000

2019 Tesla Cybertruck prototype
Photo: Tesla
2019 Tesla Cybertruck prototype

You May Also Like

Top 30 Models Expected in 2022-2023: The Electric Vehicles

Top 30 Models Expected in 2022-2023: The Electric Vehicles

Auto123 makes its choices of the 30 most anticipated models that will be arriving in Canada in 2022-2023. Today, 10 notable electric-powered vehicles to come...

GM Wants to Sell More Electric Vehicles than Tesla by 2025

GM Wants to Sell More Electric Vehicles than Tesla by 2025

General Motors wants to become a bigger player in the EV sector than Tesla, starting in 2025. This is a bold statement that will require GM to speed up its e...

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 km of Range or More

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 ...

Here are all the electric vehicles in Canada with a range of 300 km or more, according to EnerGuide.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
De proposal for a future Corvette EV
A student imagines the future electric Corvette
Article
Chevrolet Truck Concept
A Futuristic Design Idea for the Chevrolet Si...
Article
2023 Toyota Prius
Thefts of Catalytic Converters : Toyota Now O...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 