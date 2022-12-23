The list of the 10 most wanted future electric models on the web shows some interesting trends.

Tesla dominates the list with two models that have been anticipated for several years.

Apple's planned car makes a surprising appearance on this list.

As we know, the next few years will bring us dozens of new electric models. Manufacturers are almost all committed to a future without combustion engines and are investing heavily in electrifying their product lines.

Consumers, meanwhile, are increasingly preparing for the transition. One of the things they are doing is searching the Net for information about the models they are interested in.

For observers, it's a chance to look at what people are most curious about. It gives an idea of what consumers expect in the marketplace. It doesn't mean that sales will be a direct reflection of current research trends, but it gives you an idea and it's fun to do.

So here are the 10 most anticipated electric models, according to the research.

The top two spots are occupied by two Tesla products, the Roadster and the Cybertruck. This is a clear reflection that Tesla fans are eagerly awaiting new models. With the competition heating up, Tesla will need new products to stay on top and far ahead. In the case of the Roadster, this is impressive, as the car was unveiled in 2017. The Cybertruck, which was introduced three years ago, is still highly anticipated. Curiosity in its case is a factor.

In third place is a model that promises to be a hit because of its cracking style. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will bring back the Microbus era of the 60's and will appeal to anyone who lived through that period, as well as those who wish they had.

In fourth place, another surprise, the car planned by Apple in 2025. This is the only model in this list that is not expected to be unveiled in 2023. We'll see if this vehicle ever sees the light of day.

The next two positions are General Motors (GM) products. The GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq show up as anticipated vehicles.

The Polestar 3, Fisker Ocean, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and Hyundai's Ioniq 6 sedan, which will debut in the next few months, are in positions seven through ten.

Is the vehicle you've been waiting for on this list?

As for the number of searches performed, the following table puts things in perspective.

Models Annual searches

1 - Tesla Roadster 6,960,000

2 - Tesla Cybertruck 6,612,000

3 - Volkswagen I. D. Buzz 4,404,000

4 - Apple Car 3,432,000

5 - GMC Hummer EV 2,400,000

6 - Cadillac Lyriq 2,100,000

7 - Polestar 3 2,088,000

8 - Fisker Ocean 1,992,000

9 - Mercedes-Benz EQE 1,416,000

10 - Hyundai Ioniq 6,900,000