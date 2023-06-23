Here is the seventh edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the all-electric vehicles (BEVs) available in Canada in 2022.
The electric shift is taking shape in the automotive industry, and for 2023, we can speak of a great acceleration. In fact, there are more models than ever, with more joining monthly.
Here then is our guide to electric cars available in Canada in 2023.
Audi
The Ingolstadt-based brand was an early participant in the electrification effort, but in 2023, there are no new models. Although for the 2024 model-year, the Q8 e-tron makes its debut, the midsize crossover that has been renamed Q8 with this mild upgrade.
It's fair to say that the Q4 e-tron/Q4 e-tron Sportback is the gateway to the electric range, with the stunning e-tron GT at the other end of the spectrum.
BMW
In addition to the iX SUV and the i4 and i7 sedans, BMW is preparing to introduce the i5 mid-size sedan, albeit for the 2024 model-year.
