2023 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles

Here’s the seventh edition of our annual guide to plug-in hybrid and electric cars available in Canada! Automotive expert , Updated:

Here is the seventh edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the all-electric vehicles (BEVs) available in Canada in 2022.

The electric shift is taking shape in the automotive industry, and for 2023, we can speak of a great acceleration. In fact, there are more models than ever, with more joining monthly.

Here then is our guide to electric cars available in Canada in 2023.

Audi

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron
Photo: D.Heyman

The Ingolstadt-based brand was an early participant in the electrification effort, but in 2023, there are no new models. Although for the 2024 model-year, the Q8 e-tron makes its debut, the midsize crossover that has been renamed Q8 with this mild upgrade.

It's fair to say that the Q4 e-tron/Q4 e-tron Sportback is the gateway to the electric range, with the stunning e-tron GT at the other end of the spectrum.

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron
Photo: V.Aubé
2023 Audi e-tron GT RS
2023 Audi e-tron GT RS
Photo: D.Rufiange

BMW

BMW iX M60
BMW iX M60
Photo: D.Boshouwers

In addition to the iX SUV and the i4 and i7 sedans, BMW is preparing to introduce the i5 mid-size sedan, albeit for the 2024 model-year.

2023 BMW i7
2023 BMW i7
Photo: Auto123
2023 BMW i4
2023 BMW i4
Photo: BMW
2024 BMW i5
2024 BMW i5
Photo: BMW

