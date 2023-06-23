Here is the seventh edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the all-electric vehicles (BEVs) available in Canada in 2022.

See also: 2023 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids

See also: Earth Day 2023: Here Are Our Top 10 Electric Vehicle Picks in Canada

The electric shift is taking shape in the automotive industry, and for 2023, we can speak of a great acceleration. In fact, there are more models than ever, with more joining monthly.

Here then is our guide to electric cars available in Canada in 2023.

Audi