Is Elon Musk Set to Be Pushed Out by Donald Trump?

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly informed advisors and cabinet members that Elon Musk will soon be stepping down as special advisor to the administration. The Tesla boss has held a key role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the past 130 days, but it’s now expected he will pack his things and go home at some point at the end of May or the beginning of June.

Depart he might – and that remains to be confirmed, we point out – but Musk is likely to retain an unofficial role with the White House, though with reduced day-to-day responsibilities and possibly reduced influence.

A political plus become a liability?

Trump's apparent invitation to Musk to head for the exit follows growing concerns among Republican allies of the president, who see the controversial entrepreneur as a source of political instability and, increasingly, as a liability. His gestures and public statements have provoked criticism and tension, both internally and in the court of public opinion.

While Trump has repeatedly praised Musk's effectiveness in identifying wasted federal resources, it would appear that the situation has become too much to handle, as Trump and Republicans begin to look ahead to potentially catastrophic mid-term elections coming in 18 months' time.

Elon Musk with Mike Johnson and the president, in November 2024 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tensions behind the scenes

According to administration officials, several members of the government have expressed frustration at Musk's unilateral decisions. His surprise announcements and sudden budget cuts, carried out without consulting Cabinet secretaries, have fueled tensions.

One of his most controversial statements, calling Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme in history”, is said to have particularly embarrassed the White House. That program is one of the few Donald Trump has refrained from attacking.

What future for Musk?

While the door certainly remains open to future cooperation, Musk’s departure will mark the end of his official role in government. Many will now be watching whether the move has a positive impact on Tesla, which is certainly experiencing a downturn, and other projects led by the businessman, now freed from his political obligations.