Electric Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Bows Out

Dodge will drop the base version of its all-electric Charger Daytona R/T as early as 2026, according to Mopar Insider. It will have lasted but a short time, but that’s not surprising considering the lukewarm reception the EV has received. Despite an aggressive marketing campaign, significant lease discounts and a muscular design, demand was tepid at best.

Inventory surplus, mixed reviews and too high a price

Upon its arrival at dealerships, the Charger Daytona R/T didn't generate the hoped-for enthusiasm. Reviews were mixed, sales figures disappointing. The result? More than 3,500 unsold units across the U.S. Offered from $62,000 USD, the R/T cost significantly more than a Ford Mustang V8, while offering electric performance deemed average: 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, so-so range, software management inferior to the competition and excessive weight.

Heavy to haul, and overpriced to boot

Built at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ontario, the Charger Daytona R/T is also now hit with a 25-percent U.S. tariff on imported vehicles. That hefty penalty likely sealed the model's fate, though we should point out Dodge has not officially commented on news of the EV’s demise.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack | Photo: Stellantis Canada

The Scat Pack version survives... for now

All is not lost for electric mobilit at Dodge. The 670-hp Charger Daytona Scat Pack remains in the program and will even get a four-door version in 2026, according to Mopar Insider. But with strong loyalty among model fans to the V8 engine, and a brand that has built its image on mechanical testosterone and the roar of engines, the transition to electric promises to be arduous.

Blurred identity

Dodge tried to inject character into its electric Charger with a synthetic sound generator named Fratzonic, supposed to recall the rumble of a V8. But that gimmick was not enough to mask the car’s shortcomings. In a market dominated by Tesla, with its faster and cheaper Model Y Dual Motor, the Charger R/T never had the assets to truly compete.

A warning for Stellantis

This withdrawal is not just a setback for Dodge; it's a wake-up call for Stellantis. In the United States, the group currently offers only two long-range EVs: the Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S - both manufactured outside the U.S. and subject to tariffs. The Fiat 500e, meanwhile, has met with negative reviews and consumer apathy.

In short, Stellantis's take on electrification is faltering, especially in the face of a still-reluctant North American clientele. If Dodge wants to successfully make the shift, it will need more convincing products, better adapted to public expectations, and a coherent pricing strategy.