Dodge Recalls Charger EV Because It’s… Too Quiet

Dodge is recalling the Charger EV due to a rather unusual problem: the car isn't making enough noise. In total, a little over 800 units from the 2024-2025 model-years are affected.

The problem

According to information submitted to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, a speaker designed to produce sound when the car moves to warn pedestrians of its presence might not be working due to a software issue. If this is the case, the car is then non-compliant with federal regulations regarding the level of sound that electric vehicles must emit.

The NHTSA estimates that only 3 percent of the recalled vehicles experience the problem. It's important to note that the vehicle functions perfectly without noise; it simply doesn't comply with the regulations.

The reason is understandable, for obvious safety reasons, especially in residential or urban areas with plenty of pedestrians and cyclists.

The solution

Dodge first discovered the problem in April 2025. In May, Stellantis investigators identified the affected group of vehicles and were able to issue the recall on June 6, 2025.

The solution is simple: a software update for the speaker.