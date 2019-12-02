The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group has announced it is recalling close to 700,000 SUV models worldwide, including nearly 35,000 in Canada. The recall is to address a potential electrical problem that could prevent engines from starting or cause them to stall suddenly.

The models identified in the recall are 2011-2013 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. As part of the recall, technicians will look for silicon deposits on the fuel pump’s contact points. These could lead to the electrical current being cut, which could result in stalling or inability to start the engine.

FCA says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the problem. It also announced it will be contacting owners regarding the recall once it is possible to schedule service visits at dealerships to fix the issue.

The automaker previously issued a recall of 2014 and 2015 Durango and Grand Cherokee models to address a problem with the fuel pump relays.

In all, the recall targets 528,500 vehicles in the United States, the 34,700 units in Canada, 18,100 vehicles in Mexico, and another 116,500 outside of North America.