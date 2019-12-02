Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

FCA Recalling Close to 700,000 SUVs Around the World

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group has announced it is recalling close to 700,000 SUV models worldwide, including nearly 35,000 in Canada. The recall is to address a potential electrical problem that could prevent engines from starting or cause them to stall suddenly. 

The models identified in the recall are 2011-2013 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. As part of the recall, technicians will look for silicon deposits on the fuel pump’s contact points. These could lead to the electrical current being cut, which could result in stalling or inability to start the engine.

FCA says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the problem. It also announced it will be contacting owners regarding the recall once it is possible to schedule service visits at dealerships to fix the issue.

The automaker previously issued a recall of 2014 and 2015 Durango and Grand Cherokee models to address a problem with the fuel pump relays.

In all, the recall targets 528,500 vehicles in the United States, the 34,700 units in Canada, 18,100 vehicles in Mexico, and another 116,500 outside of North America.

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Photo: Jeep
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

You May Also Like

2011-2012 Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled in Canada

2011-2012 Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled in ...

A possible electrical short circuit that can lead to a fire is forcing Chrysler to recall more than 26,000 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in Canada.

Over 55,000 FCA vehicles recalled in Canada

Over 55,000 FCA vehicles recalled in Canada

There may be a problem with the gear shift position indicators and warnings on some 55,000 Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

Over 42,000 Kia Sorentos recalled in Canada

Over 42,000 Kia Sorentos recalled in Canada

Apparently, some Sorentos may shift out of park and roll away. Kia has announced a recall for the U.S. and Canada.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Carlos Tavares, PSA and Mike Manley, FCA
FCA-PSA Merger Is Made Official After Binding...
Article
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
Meet the 375-hp 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
Article
2020 Ford Expedition FX4
A New FX4 Package for the 2020 Ford Expedition
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 