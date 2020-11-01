Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
NHTSA Investigating Suspension Problem in Cadillac SRX SUVs

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. government's traffic safety agency, is currently investigating complaints that the rear suspensions of some older Cadillac SRX SUV models may fail, potentially resulting in loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of an accident.

NHTSA's investigation covers approximately 344,000 2010-to-2015 Cadillac SRXs. The NHTSA reports that it has received nine complaints from owners about the SRX, including two reports of accidents. Three people were injured.

Approximately 290,000 Cadillac SRX and the little-remembered Saab 9-4X twin model were recalled back in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who have now complained to the agency said they were not included in that recall.

The agency explains that it will determine how many vehicles are actually affected by this problem, to help it determine if a recall is necessary. General Motors says it is cooperating with the NHTSA, as well as conducting its own investigation.

Documents posted on the agency's website Wednesday indicate that the toe link adjuster could separate on the vehicle. This adjuster keeps the rear suspension stable and maintains tire contact with the ground.

Investigators checked several of the vehicles and concluded that corrosion is causing wear on the adjustable part of the suspension. According to the agency, this may have been caused by the alignment operation performed after the service recall.

In one of the complaints, an unidentified owner told the NHTSA that in May 2019, reported hearing a bang while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SRX skidded and lost control as it passed through three lanes of traffic. The SUV hit the side of a semi-trailer, said the owner, and then crossed the three lanes of the highway again and came to rest in the left lane. Two people were injured.

We will be monitoring the situation closely to see if it leads to a recall. In the meantime, Cadillac SRX owners can if they wish ask their service centre to carry out a visual inspection to be sure.

