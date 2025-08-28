Good news arrived yesterday for British Columbia EV owners and potential buyers. The federal government investing nearly $22.7 million for eight electric-mobility projects across the province.

Canada's Minister of Infrastructure, Gregor Robertson, made the announcement in Victoria, B.C. He said that more than 480 EV chargers will be installed in “high-demand areas and along busy highway corridors, where Canadians need them most”.

According to a press release from Natural Resources Canada, the chargers will be installed along major routes, in public spaces, at workplaces and in multi-unit residential buildings.

The goal of the expansion is both to improve charging access for existing EV owners and to address the range anxiety still cited by many of those hesitant to switch to electric.

| Photo: City of Nanaimo

As reported by Automotive News, the funds are being provided through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for projects managed by BC Hydro, the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, stated that the country “is taking bold action to become an energy superpower”. He added that the federal government is “delivering practical, on-the-ground solutions to improve EV charging availability for British Columbians. Investments like this are how we build a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy.”

The announcement follows one made by British Columbia in May regarding the installation of chargers at 30 locations along highways, new installations that add to the approximately 5,000 existing chargers already in service.