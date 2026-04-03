The B.C. government is dropping its target of 100-percent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption by 2030; new proposed legislation calls for 75-percent adoption.

Following recent shifts in federal policy, the Government of British Columbia has introduced legislation to amend its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates. Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix introduced the bill this past Wednesday, marking a significant recalibration of the province’s transition to electric mobility.

This policy pivot also follows the province's decision last year to discontinue its purchase subsidies for electric vehicles.

Revised targets and regulatory flexibility

The most notable change in the proposed legislation is the reduction of the 2035 target for 100 percent ZEV adoption to 75 percent. Also effectively removed is the previously planned ban on the sale of new internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles after January 1, 2035.

Minister Dix stated that the goal of the amendment is to harmonize provincial rules with the new federal ZEV policy, while providing greater flexibility for both the automotive industry and consumers.

Furthermore, under the new bill, future benchmark targets can be adjusted through cabinet orders rather than requiring new legislation. Dix says the goal there is to create the necessary adaptability to respond to a changing market.

Short-term targets unchanged

While the long-term target has been lowered, the province will maintain the requirement that 26 percent of new vehicle sales be zero-emission for the years 2026 and 2027. Targets for 2028 through 2030 are expected to be determined based on federal emissions standards scheduled for release this summer.

Industry response and market reality

The New Car Dealers Association of B.C. has welcomed the move as a more balanced approach. CEO Blair Qualey noted that current targets are difficult to meet due to challenges regarding vehicle availability and affordability. He emphasized that the changes reflect an important recognition of the "growing gap between policy ambition and market reality," adding that public policy must evolve alongside consumers rather than ahead of them.

| Photo: Rivian

Failure to meet the quotas carries significant consequences for dealers, who must either meet the sales targets or purchase credits from other manufacturers, else they face a penalty of $20,000 per vehicle.

National context and infrastructure investment

B.C.’s policy shift comes amid a broader national conversation regarding EV quotas. Quebec is the other major battleground when it comes to electrification, of course, and its government recently lifted its 2035 ban on gas-powered vehicles, though it maintained a higher ZEV requirement of 90 percent.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently urged Quebec to abandon its quotas entirely to protect the Canadian automotive sector and its workers during a period of trade uncertainty.

Despite the reduction in the 2035 mandate, Minister Dix defended the success of the provincial program, noting that B.C. leads the country in EV sales with 229,000 electric vehicles currently on the road. To support continued adoption, the province also announced increased investments in public charging infrastructure, funding 75 new charging station projects across the territory.

The legislation must still pass through several stages in the legislature before officially becoming law.