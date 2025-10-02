The Government of Canada is injecting $4.7 million for the installation of 96 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in Alberta and British Columbia. The initiative is funded by Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The American company Wallbox, based in Arlington, Texas, will supply the chargers, while SureTek Electric & Technologies of Calgary will be responsible for the installation. Network management will be handled by its subsidiary, SureCharge.

The province of British Columbia is adding a contribution of $400,000 for its own installations.

Wallbox Supernova fast chargers | Photo: Wallbox

Each site will be equipped with the Wallbox Supernova charger, the manufacturer's flagship public model, capable of delivering up to 180 kW of power. This capacity is intended to support long-distance travel, a major issue for drivers who are still hesitant to switch to electric.

A recent federal report highlighted that many regions of the country — particularly rural, remote and Indigenous communities — still lack access to public charging stations. Additionally, a survey by the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association in February revealed that anxiety related to EV performance in cold weather is among the main reasons some consumers are holding back from buying an EV.

In Alberta, where EVs represent only 1.8 percent of new registrations (in Q2 2025, according to S&P Global Mobility), the chargers will be installed in some of the most remote regions, including Jasper and Grande Prairie, 450 km northwest of Edmonton.

In British Columbia, where EVs account for 9.9 percent of new registrations (second only to Quebec at 11.8 percent), chargers will be deployed as far as Fort St. John, one of the province's most northern cities.

Towards broader coverage

According to Wallbox, this initiative will allow for expanded geographical coverage, extending from the north to the south of Alberta and also covering tourist routes. In British Columbia, the same logic will apply to the northern regions.

However, the question must be asked: why choose an American supplier when Canada is a leader in this field?