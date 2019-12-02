Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
FCA to Recall 10,627 Fiat 500 Cars in Canada

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group has announced a recall of 72,761 Fiat 500 cars around the world due to a potential problem with shift cable bushings; as they degrade over time due to heat and humidity, the cable could separate from the transmission. This is why this recall affects older models, more precisely from the 2012 and 2013 model years.

According to Transport Canada, should the cable detach, it “could cause the transmission not to shift gears when the shifter is moved. If a driver attempts to exit the car while it is not in the Park position, and the parking brake is not applied, the car could move suddenly.”

This obviously creates a risk for the occupants of a vehicle. FCA says it is aware of three minor accidents that might be related to the problem, but it does not know of any accidents or injuries resulting from it.

In all, 51,788 vehicles are affected in the United States, 10,627 in Canada, 3,520 in Mexico and 6,826 outside of North America.

Owners of vehicles impacted by the recall will be asked to bring them into a service centre so a stronger bushing can be installed.

