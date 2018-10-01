Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Here’s what the next Mercedes-Benz GLE will look like

This October at the Paris auto show, Mercedes-Benz will lift the veil on the next generation of its GLE SUV, one of the star players on the brand’s roster. While it got updated and given a new name in 2015, the GLE’s last major revision dates back to 2011.

Which means the model is due for a thorough review, and that’s what the automaker is doing this year.

In anticipation of its official debut next month, Mercedes-Benz has releases a short teaser video, and now a first image that provides a pretty good idea of its appearance.

Those big wheels, a standard item on many concept version, can pretty much be discounted right off the bat. More interesting is the shape of the next-generation model, which will consist of more-rounded lines, but also a more streamlined contour.

As for the signature of the headlights, they are new and characterized by two rows of LED lights per bloc. Overall, the lines of the SUV rhyme with those on other models from the brand. The front end presents a less-angular fascia, while in back the horizontal LED lights help create an appealing new look.

To learn more about the model, make sure to follow our coverage of the Paris Motor Show, taking place this year from October 4 to 14. The days prior to that, October 2 and 3, will be media days in which journalists cover vehicle presentations. We hope to have lots of good stuff for you!

 

