Ford Motor Credit Co, the automaker’s financial services division, said Monday it will allow customers affected by the coronavirus crisis in Canada and the United States to delay payments on their new-vehicle purchase or lease.

The company has set up a hotline for Canadian consumers to discuss their options: 1-877-636-7346.

"We are letting our Canadian customers know that if they have been affected by COVID-19, they can contact us. In Canada, we are encouraging Ford and Lincoln customers who have been affected to contact us to discuss options, such as changes in payment due dates or delaying a payment. They then can resume paying when their situation improves. This is part of supporting our goal to always help Ford and Lincoln customers stay in their vehicles." - Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Margaret Mellott in an email to Automotive News Canada

"Ford is committed to lending a hand to the people who rely on us," said Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, also in a statement. "The peace of mind of our Ford and Lincoln customers is our top priority as we work through the developments of this outbreak.”

