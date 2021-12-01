The GMC division of General Motors introduced an innovative multifunctional tailgate for its Sierra model a few years back. The concept caught on and soon after, Ram introduced a similar tailgate that offered consumers different opening options.

With the launch of the new-generation F-150 came Ford’s response. The truck received additional features designed for work sites, for example a built-in ruler and new storage spaces. Now, though, it appears that the American auto giant wants to take things further - if a recent patent application that just surfaced is any indication.

As first reported by CarBuzz, sketches in the application document filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show a design that divides the proposed new tailgate into three sections. The middle section serves as a hinged door that opens sideways. The Ram 1500's multi-function tailgate works similarly, but with a two-part division.

Photo: Ford Patent sketch for multifunctional tailgate, fig. 1

Ford's proposed door also allows for electronic control via either dash-mounted buttons or the vehicle’s key fob. A remote-controlled tailgate is already offered with the Ford F-150, but this system would also operate the side-hinged tailgate.

Of course, it's worth remembering that as with any patent application, whether it's for a name or a technology, there’s no guarantee that production is imminent, or even a given. That said, given the ferocity of the competition in the highly lucrative pickup segment, it is safe to assume that Ford has every notion to move forward with this concept.

Photo: Ford Patent sketch for multifunctional tailgate, fig. 2

Photo: Ford Patent sketch for multifunctional tailgate, fig. 3

Photo: Ford Patent sketch for multifunctional tailgate, fig. 6

Photo: Ford Patent sketch for multifunctional tailgate, fig. 7