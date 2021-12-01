The GMC division of General Motors introduced an innovative multifunctional tailgate for its Sierra model a few years back. The concept caught on and soon after, Ram introduced a similar tailgate that offered consumers different opening options.
With the launch of the new-generation F-150 came Ford’s response. The truck received additional features designed for work sites, for example a built-in ruler and new storage spaces. Now, though, it appears that the American auto giant wants to take things further - if a recent patent application that just surfaced is any indication.
As first reported by CarBuzz, sketches in the application document filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show a design that divides the proposed new tailgate into three sections. The middle section serves as a hinged door that opens sideways. The Ram 1500's multi-function tailgate works similarly, but with a two-part division.
Ford's proposed door also allows for electronic control via either dash-mounted buttons or the vehicle’s key fob. A remote-controlled tailgate is already offered with the Ford F-150, but this system would also operate the side-hinged tailgate.
Of course, it's worth remembering that as with any patent application, whether it's for a name or a technology, there’s no guarantee that production is imminent, or even a given. That said, given the ferocity of the competition in the highly lucrative pickup segment, it is safe to assume that Ford has every notion to move forward with this concept.