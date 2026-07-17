Ford is preparing to roll out a major update to its BlueCruise hands-free driving assistance system. The update will benefit eligible 2024 F-150 owners across Canada and the U.S.

The trucks will be upgraded from software version 1.2 to version 1.4. According to the automaker, hundreds of thousands of vehicles are eligible, making this one of the largest BlueCruise updates ever deployed for a single model-year.

Version 1.4 was already factory-installed on 2025 F-150 models. In 2025, Ford also began distributing it to owners of 2022 and 2023 models, whose vehicles were originally equipped with BlueCruise 1.0.

More time spent in hands-free mode

The main improvement introduced by BlueCruise 1.4 is the system's ability to remain active longer under various driving conditions. The software adjusts the vehicle's speed more naturally when approaching and navigating curves, which is expected to reduce the frequency of hands-free mode interruptions.

Owners of 2024 F-150s will also retain the features previously introduced with BlueCruise 1.2. These include Lane Change Assist, triggered by using the turn signal, as well as In-Lane Repositioning. The latter function can slightly shift the vehicle within its lane to distance it from semi-trucks or other vehicles driving closely alongside.

BlueCruise handles steering, acceleration and braking on compatible highway segments. However, it remains a Level 2 driver assistance system. In other words, the driver must continue to monitor the road and be ready to take control at all times. More advanced systems do exist elsewhere in the industry.

A more complex update than it appears

Ford emphasizes that the deployment involves much more than simply downloading a new app. Every model and model year uses a specific software configuration. As a result, the upgrade requires modifications to multiple electronic modules and the vehicle's screens.

The automaker says it uses data voluntarily shared by BlueCruise users to progressively improve the system's behaviour. Ford adds that in 2025, American F-150 owners traveled nearly 190 million km (or 118 million miles) in hands-free mode, totaling roughly 1.6 million hours.